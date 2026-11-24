Social worker Elizabeth Neo overcame three jail terms for drug addiction. Her journey to recovery and community service earned her the BH-Maybank Perkasa Award on November 6.

Elizabeth Neo, a 37-year-old social worker from Singapore, has transformed her past struggles with drug addiction into a career dedicated to helping others. After enduring three jail terms for substance abuse, Neo successfully broke the cycle of recidivism. Her commitment to recovery and her subsequent efforts to support fellow re-integrating individuals in society have recently garnered national recognition. On November 6, she received the BH-Maybank Perkasa Award for demonstrating extraordinary perseverance and empowering others through her actions.

Recovery Journey and DRC Detention

Neo was first introduced to drugs by her peers when she was just 16 years old. Despite attempting to abstain from substance abuse after her initial two jail sentences, she struggled to maintain her sobriety. She admitted to media outlet Stomp that she slipped back into addiction midway through her efforts to stay clean. This third admission proved to be the most difficult chapter of her struggle, primarily due to the separation from her infant son.

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During this period, Neo was ordered to serve one year in the Drug Rehabilitation Centre (DRC). Following her release from the facility, she was required to serve an additional year at home under regular supervision by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB). The physical separation from her child caused her significant emotional distress, as she missed crucial developmental milestones. She noted that her son had already learned to recognize people, take his first steps, and speak before she could reunite with him physically.

Rebuilding Bonds with Her Son

Upon the conclusion of her third sentence in 2021, Neo made a firm commitment to remain clean and rebuild her relationship with her only child. The early reunion was challenging, as the bond had faded during her year-long detention in the DRC. She speculated that her son's initial fear or anger was a reaction to her absence after having been present for his first six months of life. To bridge this gap, Neo and her then-boyfriend, who is now her husband, visited their son weekly while he was under the care of trusted family members.

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The effort to repair their mother-son relationship required patience and consistency. Neo expressed gratitude that it only took a few months for their bond to be re-established. This reconciliation became a powerful motivator for her future aspirations. She stated that her son's presence made her determined to shape her life around his well-being. She described a shared routine where they would study together, highlighting her transition from a former addict to a dedicated mother.

Expanding Support to Vulnerable Families

Neo's personal experience with housing instability and family separation inspired her to extend her support beyond her immediate family. At the time, she was living in a HDB studio apartment with her husband, son, and two kittens. She decided to open her home to a family of four who were in a vulnerable situation. This act of kindness was a direct response to a past event where a stranger had offered her a safe place to stay when she was younger. She recalled being cautioned by that stranger about the dangers of a girl being out late, a gesture that deeply impacted her.

Neo views her actions as paying forward the kindness she received during her own formative years. She observed that individuals who cause harm often do so due to deeper, unaddressed issues. As a Titan and a Singapore Association of Social Workers (SACA) befriender, she actively engages with female inmates and peers re-integrating into society. Her work is driven by the belief that genuine belief and companionship are essential for successful rehabilitation.

Recognition Through the BH-Maybank Perkasa Award

The BH-Maybank Perkasa Award, created in collaboration with Berita Harian and Maybank, celebrates Singaporeans of any race who demonstrate extraordinary perseverance. The award category is derived from the Malay word memperlaskan, meaning to empower. Neo's contributions to the community and her ability to overcome significant personal hurdles made her a fitting recipient of this honor. The award ceremony on November 6 served as a public acknowledgment of her resilience and her ongoing commitment to social welfare.

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In her acceptance speech, Neo emphasized that the award did not belong to her alone. She dedicated the recognition to those who are still fighting to change and holding on to hope. She encouraged others not to lose faith in themselves regardless of the difficulty of their journey. Despite her public profile, Neo has chosen not to disclose her detailed past to her son. She believes he is currently too young and plans to approach the conversation with honesty and understanding when the time is appropriate.