Elon Musk Agrees to Pay US$1.5 Million Fine to End Government Lawsuit

Elon Musk agreed to pay a US$1.5 million fine to end a government lawsuit that accused him of breaking stock market rules when he was secretly buying up shares of Twitter before his US$44 billion takeover of the social media platform in 2022.

Elon Musk agreed to pay a US$1.5 million fine to end a government lawsuit that accused him of breaking stock market rules when he was secretly buying up shares of Twitter before his US$44 billion takeover of the social media platform in 2022.

Musk's trust will pay the fine under the deal, which was filed in a Washington federal court and still needs a judge's approval. The case involves Musk's missing a statutory deadline for notifying regulators as he bought more and more Twitter shares ahead of the takeover. Musk's attorney Alex Spiro cast the outcome as a vindication, saying his client has now been cleared of all issues related to the late filing of forms in the Twitter acquisition.

In an email to AFP, Spiro added that the deal with the US government was not a settlement because he did nothing wrong. The case centred on a simple rule: when an investor buys more than 5 per cent of a publicly traded company, they are required by law to disclose that stake within 10 days.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said Musk blew past that deadline by 11 days when he was building up his position in Twitter in early 2022. The SEC said Musk's delay allowed him to keep buying at bargain prices, saving himself an estimated US$150 million at the expense of other shareholders who sold without knowing what was happening. Despite those allegations, the deal with the SEC does not require Musk to pay back any of those savings.

His trust agreed only to the US$1.5 million penalty and a promise not to violate the same rule again without admitting he did anything wrong. The SEC said it amended its complaint to add Musk's trust as a defendant and filed the proposed settlement at the same time. If the judge signs off, the agency said it will drop Musk personally from the case, ending it entirely.

Musk, a close ally of President Donald Trump at the time, tried to get it thrown out, but a federal judge rejected that effort in February. In California, a jury in March found that Musk had misled Twitter investors with misleading posts during the chaotic 2022 takeover. Damages in that case could reach roughly US$2 billion, although Musk's lawyers have said they plan to appeal.

In 2018, he paid US$20 million and gave up his role as Tesla's chairman after claiming on social media that he had the funding to take the electric car maker private - a deal that never materialised. We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be





ChannelNewsAsia / 🏆 6. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Elon Musk Twitter US$44 Billion Stock Market Rules SEC SEC Fine Penalty SEC Settlement

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

US Offers $10 Million Reward for Information on Myanmar Scam CentresThe US State Department is offering a reward of up to $10 million for information leading to the seizure of funds linked to scam operations originating from Tai Chang Scam Centres in Myanmar, focusing on cryptocurrency investment fraud.

Read more »

It Ends With Us Costars Settle Sexual Harassment LawsuitBlake Lively and Justin Baldoni have reached a settlement in the sexual harassment and defamation lawsuit Lively filed against Baldoni over their film It Ends With Us. The case was set to go to trial after Lively accused Baldoni of harassment and a smear campaign, allegations he denied. A judge had previously dismissed most of Lively’s claims, leaving only breach of contract claims to proceed.

Read more »

Grab Beats Expectations with Strong First-Quarter RevenueSingapore's Grab reported first-quarter revenue of US$955 million, exceeding Wall Street estimates, driven by demand for ride-hailing and food delivery services and strategic promotional offers.

Read more »

Milli: New Dining and Entertainment Concept Opens at National Gallery SingaporeA new two-storey dining and entertainment concept, Milli, is set to open at the National Gallery Singapore on May 31, offering a nostalgic yet modern experience of Singaporean culture through food, drinks, and entertainment. It features rooftop dining, a lounge, and collaborations with renowned F&B figures.

Read more »

OCBC Indonesia to acquire HSBC's wealth and premier banking portfolioOCBC Indonesia agrees to acquire HSBC's wealth and premier banking portfolio in Indonesia, adding 336,000 customers and S$6.6 billion in assets under management. The deal is part of HSBC's strategic review to simplify operations and OCBC's expansion in Southeast Asia.

Read more »

Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni settle lawsuit over It Ends With UsThe settlement, announced in a joint statement that did not disclose terms, ends more than a year of acrimonious litigation.

Read more »