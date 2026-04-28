Elon Musk's Trial Against OpenAI Begins, Alleging Betrayal of AI's Original Mission

A landmark trial has begun in Oakland, California, where Elon Musk is suing OpenAI, CEO Sam Altman, and President Greg Brockman, claiming they abandoned the company's non-profit, altruistic roots in pursuit of profit. The case centers on the future of AI and the responsibilities of its developers.

A high-stakes trial commenced in Oakland, California on Tuesday, April 28th, centering on the future of OpenAI and the motivations of its key players. The lawsuit, brought by Elon Musk , alleges that OpenAI, its CEO Sam Altman, and President Greg Brockman betrayed their original commitment to developing artificial intelligence for the benefit of humanity, instead transforming the non-profit organization into a profit-driven entity.

Musk is seeking $150 billion in damages, aiming to revert OpenAI to its non-profit status and remove Altman and Brockman from leadership positions. Lawyers for both sides presented contrasting narratives during opening statements. Musk’s counsel, Steven Molo, argued that the defendants prioritized personal enrichment, effectively ‘stealing a charity’ as OpenAI attracted investments from companies like Microsoft. He emphasized that Musk’s initial investment of approximately $38 million was made with the understanding that OpenAI would remain dedicated to its altruistic mission.

Conversely, OpenAI’s lawyer, Bill Savitt, asserted that Musk himself sought to capitalize on OpenAI’s success, desiring to lead the company and becoming frustrated when that didn’t materialize. Savitt highlighted that the creation of a for-profit entity was crucial for securing the necessary funding and talent to compete with industry giants like Google’s DeepMind. The dispute also extends to Microsoft, a major investor, with Musk claiming their involvement further deviated from the original charitable intent.

Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers cautioned Musk about his recent posts on X (formerly Twitter), urging him to refrain from public commentary that could influence the trial. The trial is expected to delve into the complex evolution of OpenAI, from its humble beginnings as a research lab to its current valuation exceeding $850 billion. It also carries potential implications for OpenAI’s planned initial public offering (IPO) and broader public perception of AI technology.

The core of the disagreement revolves around the importance of AI safety to Musk. Molo contended that Musk became increasingly concerned about the risks of AI and collaborated with Altman to develop it safely, while Savitt countered that Musk dismissed employees focused on AI safety, even using derogatory terms. OpenAI has recently restructured again, becoming a public benefit corporation, with Microsoft holding a significant stake.

The outcome of this trial could reshape the landscape of AI development and governance, impacting not only OpenAI but also the wider industry and its relationship with societal concerns. The case also highlights the competitive pressures within the AI sector, with OpenAI facing challenges from rivals like Anthropic and requiring substantial investment in computational resources. Musk’s own AI venture, xAI, currently lags behind OpenAI in usage and has been integrated into SpaceX





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