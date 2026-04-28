Elon Musk Testifies in OpenAI Trial, Accuses Leaders of Abandoning Charitable Mission

Elon Musk testified in a high-stakes trial against OpenAI, alleging that Sam Altman and Greg Brockman betrayed the company's original non-profit mission for profit. He claims his lawsuit is a defense of charitable giving and seeks to restore OpenAI to its original form.

Elon Musk , a prominent figure in the technology world, took the stand on Tuesday, April 28th, in a landmark trial concerning the future direction of OpenAI, the artificial intelligence research and deployment company.

Musk presented his lawsuit against OpenAI, its CEO Sam Altman, and President Greg Brockman not as a personal dispute, but as a crucial defense of philanthropic principles and the original, altruistic vision for the company. He argued that the defendants fundamentally betrayed the initial mission of OpenAI – to serve as a benevolent steward of AI for the benefit of humanity – by transforming it into a commercially driven, profit-maximizing entity.

Musk passionately asserted that allowing the exploitation of a charitable organization would severely undermine the foundations of charitable giving in the United States. He detailed his significant contributions to OpenAI’s inception, emphasizing that he conceived the idea, coined the name, assembled the core team, imparted his expertise, and provided the initial financial backing. He explicitly stated his intention to establish OpenAI as a non-profit organization, deliberately forgoing the opportunity to create a for-profit venture.

The trial has revealed contrasting narratives regarding the motivations and actions of key players. OpenAI’s legal team countered Musk’s claims, portraying him as someone who sought to control the company and ultimately failed in that endeavor. They argued that Musk’s pursuit of leadership within OpenAI was the driving force behind his lawsuit, initiated after his attempts to gain control were unsuccessful. Following his unsuccessful bid for control, Musk founded his own AI company, xAI, which is now integrated into SpaceX.

OpenAI’s lawyers highlighted the necessity of establishing a for-profit arm in March 2019 to secure the substantial computing power and attract top-tier scientists needed to compete effectively with industry giants like Google’s DeepMind. They emphasized that this transition was essential for OpenAI’s survival and progress.

Furthermore, they pointed to the influx of investment, notably the US$10 billion from Microsoft in January 2023, as evidence of OpenAI’s growing success and appeal. Musk is seeking a staggering US$150 billion in damages from OpenAI and Microsoft, intending to redirect the funds to OpenAI’s charitable arm and restore the company to its original non-profit status, removing Altman and Brockman from their leadership positions.

The proceedings have also touched upon Musk’s public statements, with OpenAI’s legal team raising concerns about his posts on X (formerly Twitter), where he repeatedly criticized Altman and accused him of misappropriating a charitable organization. The judge requested Musk to moderate his social media activity, to which he agreed, as did Altman.

The trial provides a rare glimpse into the complex dynamics and personalities that shaped OpenAI’s evolution from a small research lab operating out of Greg Brockman’s apartment to a multi-billion dollar company valued at over $850 billion. The proceedings are not without potential ramifications, as they could complicate OpenAI’s plans for a potential initial public offering (IPO) by raising doubts about its leadership and governance.

Moreover, the trial could exacerbate existing public anxieties surrounding the rapid development and deployment of AI technology. Musk and Altman co-founded OpenAI in 2015 with a shared vision of developing AI to benefit humanity and counter the influence of competitors like Google. Musk testified about his long-standing concerns regarding the potential risks of AI, which intensified after discussions with former US President Barack Obama and his perception that Google was not adequately addressing these risks.

He specifically recalled conversations with Google co-founder Larry Page, expressing his disappointment with Page’s perceived lack of concern for AI safety. Musk claims to have contributed approximately US$38 million to OpenAI and leveraged his network to secure crucial computing resources, directly engaging with Microsoft’s Satya Nadella and Nvidia’s Jensen Huang. Microsoft’s legal counsel, Russell Cohen, asserted that the company acted responsibly throughout its partnership with OpenAI.

The trial unfolds amidst increasing competition in the AI landscape, with companies like Anthropic challenging OpenAI’s dominance. OpenAI continues to invest heavily in computational resources, and a potential IPO could value the company at a staggering $1 trillion. While OpenAI leads the field, Musk’s xAI currently lags behind in terms of usage, and has been integrated into SpaceX, which is also considering an IPO





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