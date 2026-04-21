Embracing the Now: Ada Choi on Parenting, Career Growth, and Life Lessons

Renowned Hong Kong actress Ada Choi shares her wisdom on living in the present, supporting her children's individual journeys, and adopting a flexible mindset toward her professional acting career.

Hong Kong actress Ada Choi has opened up about her evolved approach to life, emphasizing the importance of staying grounded in the present moment rather than being preoccupied with long-term aspirations. At 52, Choi, who graced the stage at the Star Awards 2026 as a presenter for the Top 10 Most Popular Male and Female Artistes categories, reflected on her journey and the shifting priorities that come with maturity.

She noted that life is unpredictable and often presents unexpected variables that render rigid plans ineffective. Consequently, she has adopted a philosophy of embracing the beauty of the here and now, allowing her career and personal life to unfold naturally without the pressure of forced outcomes. Regarding her role as a mother to Zoe, 15, Chloe, 13, and seven-year-old Max, Choi remains a supportive figure who respects the autonomy of her children. Having entered the entertainment industry following the 1991 Miss Hong Kong pageant and cementing her status as a household name through iconic roles in TVB classics like Healing Hands and the critically acclaimed Empresses in the Palace, she understands the challenges of the spotlight. Despite her children showing interest in performing arts and athletics, she insists that she will not dictate their professional trajectories. Instead, she envisions herself evolving from a guardian into their dedicated audience, offering encouragement from the sidelines while providing them the space to forge their own identities and explore their unique passions, whether in show business or elsewhere. Choi's professional outlook has also undergone a significant transformation. She explained that she no longer feels the need to map out every milestone of her career. Instead, she is seeking roles that push her boundaries and offer genuine opportunities for personal and professional growth. Managing the complexities of raising children through their varying developmental stages, from the turbulence of adolescence to the formative years of childhood, requires constant internal adjustment and wisdom. By staying present, she finds she can better navigate the nuances of parenting and professional demands. For Choi, the goal is to remain adaptable and open-hearted, trusting that as long as she dedicates herself to doing her absolute best in the current moment, the future will naturally fall into place with the support and blessings she continues to provide to her loved ones





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