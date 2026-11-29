New projections indicate emerging markets will surpass developed nations in global output by 2034. India and Indonesia lead the shift as Asia rises, reshaping the geopolitical economic order.

New long-term projections published by the research organization BRICS+ Thinking reveal a dramatic transformation in the global economic landscape. Emerging economies are projected to account for more than half of global output within the next decade, signaling a definitive shift in the center of gravity from advanced nations toward Asia.

BRICS+ Growth Trajectory And Key Dates

The central finding of the report is that emerging markets will cross the 50% watershed in 2034. Their collective share of global output is expected to rise from 39% currently to 53% by that year. This milestone marks the point where developing nations will economically outweigh developed ones on a global scale.

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The BRICS+ group, which includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, and newer members, is specifically targeted to increase its share of global GDP to 40% by 2050. This represents a significant jump from its current 28% share, highlighting the accelerated rise of these major emerging economies over the next twenty-five years.

India And Indonesia Economic Expansion

Among the specific national forecasts, India is poised for extraordinary expansion. The report predicts the Indian economy will reach US$19.5 trillion (S$25.1 trillion) by 2050. This figure represents a growth of 5.5 times its current size, underscoring the massive scale of development anticipated in South Asia.

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Additionally, Indonesia and Mexico are projected to join the top ten biggest global economies. This shift will displace established industrial powers, with Italy dropping out of the top ten entirely. Germany is also expected to fall from third to fourth place, reflecting the changing hierarchy of the world's most powerful economic engines.

Jim O'Neill On Policy Complexity

Jim O'Neill, the former Goldman Sachs economist who coined the BRIC acronym and a co-author of the report, emphasized the challenges this shift presents. He noted that policymakers who grew up in a world dominated by the largest economic hefts will face increasingly complex decision-making environments. This new reality requires a much more open-minded understanding of emerging countries.

O'Neill stated that the continued version of why life has become complex this millennium will persist. The shift means that traditional power structures will no longer dictate global economic trends, requiring a fundamental adjustment in how international relations and trade policies are formulated by government officials.

Demographics And Currency Appreciation

While near-term growth assumptions align broadly with the International Monetary Fund, this report focuses on longer-term trends. The projections are built on specific factors including demographics, investment patterns, and productivity improvements. A key assumption is that currencies will strengthen in real terms as countries become richer.

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The narrowing of productivity gaps between developing and developed nations is a primary driver of this predicted rise. As emerging markets close these gaps and their currencies appreciate, the global distribution of economic power will fundamentally change. This structural shift is set to redefine the global financial order for the remainder of the century.