Emerging Iran Deal Leaves Tehran Empowered and Nuclear Issue Unresolved

Analysis of the potential settlement to end the war on Iran reveals a deal that grants Tehran sanctions relief and recognition of its control over the Strait of Hormuz while postponing decisive action on its nuclear program, leading to concerns about a more confident and hardline Iran.

The war on Iran could end with Tehran more confident, more hardline and with new resources to rebuild its nuclear programme, says Gideon Rachman for the Financial Times.

The conflict, initiated amid heightened tensions, has reached a critical juncture where diplomatic negotiations are shaping a potential resolution. Central to the talks is the issue of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital chokepoint for global oil shipments. Iran's ability to threaten closure of the strait has provided it with significant leverage.

The emerging deal, according to reports, involves Iran agreeing to open the strait without charging a toll in exchange for phased relief from sanctions, including the unfreezing of billions of dollars in assets. Iran would also make promises regarding its nuclear programme, but those details are left for future talks, effectively leaving the core nuclear issue unresolved.

While President Trump insists he is not in a hurry and would reject a bad agreement, the reaction from his own party underscores the controversy. Republican hawks like Senator Ted Cruz warn it could be a disastrous mistake, allowing Iran to continue enrichment and maintain control over the strait. Senator Roger Wicker, head of the Senate Armed Services Committee, declared such a deal would not be worth the paper it is written on.

Israel, which initially pushed for the war to achieve regime change, is likely to be publicly polite about any agreement, given Prime Minister Netanyahu's electoral pressures, but privately views the outcome as a disaster. Former Netanyahu aide Eli Groner argues that Iran's demonstrated ability to close the strait at will represents a deeper strategic victory than any military gain, leaving the regime more confident, more hardline and financially resourced to rebuild its nuclear program and regional proxy network.

Former U.S. ambassador to Israel Dan Shapiro observes that Iran has gained significant future leverage by withstanding the U.S. and Israeli military pressure and by proving it can control the strait. This places Trump in a difficult position; accepting a deal that merely opens the strait may be preferable to prolonging a war that risks global energy shortages and recession, especially given the historical lesson of protracted conflicts like Vietnam and Afghanistan.

Military options to secure the strait by force would likely require ground troops and acceptance of heavy casualties, and even then Iran could continue to threaten shipping with drones and missiles. Iran's threat to Gulf energy infrastructure gives it escalation dominance, undermining Trump's threats to unleash "Hell". The president, who often compares himself to Barack Obama, previously derided the 2015 nuclear deal.

Now, he faces the possibility of an agreement that leaves Iran's nuclear capabilities largely intact while granting it sanctions relief and a strategic win. The deal's long-term implications could tilt regional power further in Iran's favor. The commentary highlights that even the world's most powerful navy cannot simply guarantee safe passage without risking major escalation.

Ultimately, the emerging settlement appears to reward Iran for its aggression, providing it with economic relief and a stronger hand in future negotiations, while the U.S. and Israel are left with a diminished position and an unresolved nuclear threat. The war's conclusion may thus deliver the opposite of its intended outcome: a more secure and empowered Iranian regime





ChannelNewsAsia / 🏆 6. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Iran Strait Of Hormuz Nuclear Deal Sanctions Trump Israel Middle East Leverage

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

US-Iran Peace Deal Sparks Oil Price Relief Amid Middle East TensionsThe US and Iran have moved closer to a peace deal, sparking optimism that oil prices will see some relief in the near term despite the two remaining at odds over several key issues including blockades on the Strait of Hormuz that restricted oil supply from the Middle East.

Read more »

US and Iran Near Deal, but Divergent Positions RemainDespite contradictory messaging from the US and Iran, there appears to be real momentum toward a deal, says international security professor Stefan Wolff. The United States and Iran are finally behaving like the cost of a return to all-out war is too much to ignore. A deal has been largely negotiated, said President Trump on Saturday (May 23), but Iranian media quickly declared his claims inconsistent with reality. On Sunday, Mr Trump tempered expectations by saying brinkmanship appeared to be reaching a dangerous peak over the past week. Mr Trump said he called off a military attack after an intervention by Gulf allies but warned that the US was ready for a full, large-scale assault on a moment's notice. Iran responded by threatening that the war would be over. The past year, both sides have demonstrated enough capacity and willingness to show that these are not empty threats. What has likely changed is the recognition that a miscalculation could lead to escalation beyond either side's control. For the regime in Tehran, the potential consequences are existential; for the Trump administration, a prolonged war could be politically costly in the November mid-term elections. More strikingly, Qatar also sent a negotiating team to Tehran. Doha has traditionally had a role as a mediator, but it stepped away after coming under Iranian attack at the start of the war. Qatar's return to the mediation process indicates that the Arab Gulf states sense that a deal might be possible, and they want to be able to shape it as much as possible. That Doha is willing to take the diplomatic risk underscores both the urgency Gulf states feel to prevent renewed escalation and the narrow window of opportunity they currently see to achieve it. Commentary: China's geopolitical weight on display, but will Xi help Trump and Putin end their wars?

Read more »

Washington and Tehran Edge Toward Deal Amid Strait of Hormuz and Nuclear DisputesNegotiations between the United States and Iran have progressed, but key disagreements over control of the Strait of Hormuz, uranium stockpiles, and regional politics threaten to derail a potential peace framework.

Read more »

US and Iran Play Down Hopes for Peace Deal After Reportedly Close to AgreementUS Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the US would give diplomacy every chance to succeed before exploring alternatives, amid optimism that the two sides are moving closer to a peace deal. However, Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson said that a framework had been reached but no one could say an agreement between the US and Iran was imminent. The potential memorandum of understanding contained no specific details about the management of the Strait of Hormuz, which belongs to the coastal countries.

Read more »