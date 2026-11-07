Emerson Fittipaldi praises Kimi Antonelli and champions Argentina F1 return

Emerson Fittipaldi explains why 20-year-old Kimi Antonelli winning the title is normal, while supporting efforts to bring the Argentine Grand Prix back to the F1 calendar.

Emerson Fittipaldi, the two-time Formula One world champion, has publicly endorsed the trend of younger drivers winning world titles, citing the recent success of 20-year-old Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli as proof of a natural evolution in motorsport. Speaking at the Interlagos circuit in Sao Paulo on November 7, Fittipaldi emphasized that the modern athletic pipeline now allows elite competitors to begin their training in early childhood, fundamentally shifting the age dynamics of the sport compared to previous decades.

Younger Champions Reflect Modern Training

Fittipaldi, who was just 25 years old when he clinched his first championship in 1972, noted that the record for the youngest title winner has long since been broken. He pointed out that his own record was surpassed in 2005 by Fernando Alonso, who was then 24 years of age. With Antonelli securing the world championship ahead of legendary figures like Sebastian Vettel, Lewis Hamilton, Alonso, and Max Verstappen, the 79-year-old Brazilian views this shift not as an anomaly but as an inevitable progression. He stated that observing the arrival of this new generation is positive for international sports, as athletes today are conditioned to handle high-pressure environments from a much younger age than his generation did.

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Antonelli Maturity Defies Early Age

The Italian driver, Kimi Antonelli, began his journey in go-karting at the age of five under the guidance of his father. He progressed through Formula Two before making his Formula One debut last year, showcasing a career trajectory that contrasts sharply with Fittipaldi's own rise. Fittipaldi started go-karting at age 17 and reached the pinnacle of the sport eight years later. Despite these differing timelines, Fittipaldi described Antonelli's achievement as evidence of exceptional talent, specifically highlighting the driver's mental fortitude. He referenced Antonelli's victory at the Italian Grand Prix at Monza, where the driver started 19th on the grid after receiving an engine penalty, as a clear indicator of composure under extreme pressure.

Racing Back From the Grid at Monza

Antonelli himself identified the Monza race as a defining moment in his championship-winning campaign. He revealed to Reuters that starting from the back of the grid due to mechanical penalties did not deter his focus. Instead, the unexpected result of overtaking to win solidified his determination. Antonelli explained that after achieving that difficult victory, he realized the team had the capability to win every remaining race. This mindset, according to the young champion, fueled his confidence to secure the title despite the setbacks he faced early in the season.

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Push for Argentina Grand Prix Return

Beyond his comments on Antonelli, Fittipaldi used the platform to advocate for a stronger Formula One presence in Latin America. He expressed strong support for bringing the Argentine Grand Prix back to the official calendar, aiming to create a historic trio of races alongside the existing events in Brazil and Mexico. Fittipaldi confirmed that he is scheduled to travel to Argentina the following week to inspect renovation works at the Oscar y Juan Galvez circuit in Buenos Aires. The venue is actively seeking to return to Formula One after hosting its last race in 1998.

Calendar Security and Regional Legacy

The push for regional expansion coincides with recent calendar announcements. Sao Paulo recently secured its position on the Formula One schedule through 2035, ensuring the Brazilian Grand Prix remains a staple of the season. Meanwhile, Argentine officials have intensified their lobbying efforts to revive their historic race. Fittipaldi highlighted the rich motorsport legacy of the region, citing Argentina's five-time world champion Juan Manuel Fangio and former title runner-up Carlos Reutemann. He also pointed to Mexico's Sergio Perez and Brazil's impressive record of eight world titles, which includes his own two victories as well as three each for Nelson Piquet and Ayrton Senna, as evidence of the region's deep sporting heritage.