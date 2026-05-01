Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci Honored with Stars on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci received stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in a ceremony attended by fellow actors Meryl Streep, Matt Damon, Dwayne Johnson, and Robert Downey Jr., celebrating their contributions to the film industry and their enduring careers.

Hollywood celebrated the remarkable careers of Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci with a joint star ceremony on the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday, April 30th.

The event, a testament to their enduring impact on the film industry, drew a constellation of A-list stars including Meryl Streep, Matt Damon, Dwayne Johnson, and Robert Downey Jr., all eager to pay tribute to the celebrated actors. The unique connection between Blunt and Tucci – solidified not only by their on-screen collaborations in films like The Devil Wears Prada but also by their familial ties as in-laws (Tucci is married to Emily’s sister, Felicity Blunt) – added a special warmth to the occasion.

The ceremony wasn’t merely a recognition of past achievements; it was a celebration of their consistent dedication to their craft and their admirable character, qualities that have earned them respect and affection from peers and audiences alike. The speeches delivered by their colleagues were filled with heartfelt anecdotes and genuine admiration. Matt Damon, fresh off their collaboration on the critically acclaimed Oppenheimer, eloquently praised both actors, emphasizing their consistent excellence and the inspiring hope they offer to aspiring artists.

He highlighted their ability to navigate the complexities of the entertainment industry with grace and maintain fulfilling personal lives, a feat he described as particularly challenging. Dwayne Johnson, who shared the screen with Blunt in Jungle Cruise and The Smashing Machine, spoke of her unwavering gratitude and the joy and peace of mind that stem from appreciating every moment.

Robert Downey Jr., another Oppenheimer alum, offered a particularly playful and affectionate tribute, playfully teasing Blunt while simultaneously praising her talent and the strength of her marriage to John Krasinski. He described her as a calming force and a hilariously professional presence, recalling their shared experience working with director Christopher Nolan. The outpouring of support underscored the deep respect and fondness held for both Blunt and Tucci within the Hollywood community.

Emily Blunt, visibly moved by the tributes, expressed her profound gratitude, acknowledging the extraordinary turnout of support. She described the opportunity to work in the film industry as a deep privilege and expressed her honor in sharing it with those she loves, particularly Stanley Tucci.

Stanley Tucci, equally touched by the recognition, especially by Meryl Streep’s kind words, calling him a ‘national treasure’, reflected on his 45-year journey in Hollywood, acknowledging its challenges but affirming that he wouldn’t trade it for anything. The ceremony served as a poignant reminder of the power of collaboration, the importance of gratitude, and the enduring legacy of talent and character.

The addition of their stars to the Hollywood Walk of Fame is not just a symbolic gesture; it’s a lasting acknowledgment of their significant contributions to the world of cinema and a source of inspiration for future generations of artists. The event was a beautiful display of camaraderie and a fitting tribute to two individuals who have consistently captivated audiences with their performances and charmed the industry with their personalities





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Emily Blunt Stanley Tucci Hollywood Walk Of Fame Meryl Streep Matt Damon Dwayne Johnson Robert Downey Jr Oppenheimer The Devil Wears Prada Jungle Cruise

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