Emirates Official Warns of Prolonged Regional Instability Amid US Iran Conflict

Senior Emirati official Anwar Gargash warns that a comprehensive political settlement between the US and Iran is unlikely, signaling a future of prolonged uncertainty and necessitating stronger defensive measures for the UAE.

Senior Emirati official Anwar Gargash has issued a stark warning regarding the geopolitical trajectory of the Middle East, indicating that the region is poised to enter a prolonged era of instability. Speaking at the Abu Dhabi Strategic Debate on November 9, 2026, Gargash stated that securing a comprehensive political settlement between the United States and Iran to conclude the ongoing conflict appears increasingly difficult. He emphasized that stakeholders must prepare for a long period of uncertainty where neither decisive resolution nor stable regional order can be taken for granted.

Strategic Defense and Deterrence Posture

The diplomatic adviser to the UAE president outlined a clear strategic response to the intensifying hostilities, asserting that the consequences of the US war with Iran may persist for a significant duration. To mitigate these long-term risks, Gargash declared that the United Arab Emirates must aggressively invest in its defensive capabilities to ensure national security. This approach includes maintaining credible deterrence mechanisms and forging stronger international security partnerships to safeguard the nation against potential spillover effects from the broader conflict.

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UAE Opposition and Diplomatic Engagement

Gargash reaffirmed the United Arab Emirates' consistent position opposing the US war with Iran from the outset of the hostilities. During a previous address in Manama on November 1, 2026, he noted that the UAE was braced for the worst-case scenario amid regional fears that the US was on the verge of striking Iran and that Tehran would retaliate by attacking Gulf states. To navigate this complex landscape, Gargash stressed that a prolonged period of uncertainty requires sustained diplomatic engagement by the UAE with Iran and other regional partners.

International Support and Transactional Realities

Highlighting the importance of defense and security cooperation with Washington, Gargash also acknowledged the vital support received from other global powers. He explicitly thanked France, Israel, Greece, Egypt, and India for their solidarity and assistance during this critical period. While emphasizing the need for sustained diplomacy, Gargash conceded that some engagement in the near term might be transactional by necessity, although he did not specify the exact nature of these potential arrangements with international actors.

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US Stance on Diplomatic Breakthroughs

The outlook for a swift resolution was further dimmed by comments from US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who stated on Sunday that he did not believe a breakthrough on diplomatic efforts to end the war was imminent. This assessment aligns with Gargash's cautious prognosis, suggesting that the path to peace remains obstructed and that the region must adapt to a new normal of geopolitical volatility. The combination of US diplomatic stagnation and continued military tensions underscores the severity of the current crisis.

Long-Term Regional Security Implications

As the conflict extends into its ninth month, the implications for regional stability continue to deepen, necessitating a robust and multi-faceted response from Gulf states. The call for stronger international security partners reflects a broader shift towards diversifying defense alliances and enhancing internal resilience. With no clear endpoint to the war in sight, the United Arab Emirates is positioning itself to withstand prolonged pressures while maintaining its sovereignty and security interests in an increasingly volatile neighborhood.