Employees Know the Risks of Speaking Up, Says Leadership Expert, Sparking Debate on Workplace Safety

Crystal Lim-Lange of Forest Wolf asserts that Singaporean workers are aware of the consequences of voicing opinions in unsupportive workplaces, igniting a social media conversation about psychological safety and cultural norms that discourage dissent.

Crystal Lim-Lange, chief executive of leadership consultancy Forest Wolf and an author, sparked an online debate after her remarks at Vogue Singapore 's inaugural Wellness Day on June 6.

She stated that employees are fully aware of the risks associated with speaking up in the workplace, noting that Singaporeans in particular are "damn smart" and understand that their workplaces are not psychologically safe enough to voice opinions without penalty. According to Lim-Lange, workers constantly observe their environment, watching what happens to colleagues who take the risk of speaking out-whether they are rewarded or punished.

She emphasized that corporate leadership must first address psychological safety, inclusion, learner safety, contributor safety, and challenger safety before simply instructing employees to speak up. Her comments resonated widely on social media, with many users agreeing that local workplace culture favors obedience over thoughtful dissent. Some shared personal experiences of being penalized for speaking up, such as being barred from briefings, while others described the exhaustion of being told to contribute yet becoming "the problem" when they do.

The discussion highlighted a systemic issue where employees feel safer remaining silent rather than challenging the status quo, despite the need for improvement within organizational systems





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