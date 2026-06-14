Employer Frustrated Over Domestic Helper's Refusal to Eat Home-Cooked Meals

A Singapore employer seeks advice after her domestic helper repeatedly rejects home-cooked meals and wastes food, sparking discussion among helpers about adapting to employer's food.

In Singapore , a domestic helper 's refusal to eat the food prepared by her employer has led to frustration and a plea for advice on social media.

The employer, who posted anonymously in the Facebook group "MDW in Singapore", explained that her family had tried multiple times to accommodate the helper's food preferences, including buying separate groceries and cooking staples to allow the helper to prepare her own meals. Despite these efforts, the helper allegedly wasted food that was cooked for her and repeatedly turned down home-cooked meals. The employer sought guidance from other domestic helpers, asking how they handle food arrangements with their employers.

The post quickly garnered numerous responses, with many helpers stating that they adapt to whatever food is available. One helper shared that she learned to adjust to her employer's meals as long as the food is edible, and occasionally buys her own food or cooks using ingredients from the fridge. Another helper emphasized the importance of communication, suggesting that if the helper cannot adjust, she should buy her own food with her own money.

Some helpers noted that they eat separately from their employers due to dietary preferences, cultural differences, or religious requirements, such as halal food. One helper mentioned receiving a food allowance and having a dedicated shelf in the fridge to avoid mixing food. The discussion highlights the challenges that can arise when domestic helpers and employers have different expectations regarding meals.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) advises employers to monitor whether their helper is eating well, watching for signs like leaving food on the plate, unexpected weight loss, constant tiredness, or excessive snacking. If these signs appear, MOM recommends having an open conversation about food preferences, including favorite comfort foods, portion sizes, religious or health restrictions, and whether the helper prefers to cook her own meals or share family meals.

This situation underscores the importance of clear communication and mutual understanding in employer-helper relationships. While many helpers are willing to adjust, others may have specific needs that require accommodation. Employers are encouraged to approach the issue with empathy and flexibility, ensuring that both parties feel respected and comfortable. Ultimately, finding a solution that works for everyone may involve compromise, such as providing a food allowance or allowing the helper to cook her own meals within reasonable boundaries.

The goal is to foster a harmonious living environment where the helper's well-being is prioritized alongside the family's routines. The responses from other helpers show that there is no one-size-fits-all approach, and open dialogue is key to resolving such issues





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Domestic Helper Food Preferences Employer Frustrations Singapore MOM Advice

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