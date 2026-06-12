Employer Sends Helper Home After Dare Backfires

An employer in Singapore calls a helper's bluff after being dared to send her back to the agency, leading to repatriation and online debate.

In a striking example of employer-employee dynamics in Singapore 's domestic helper scene, an employer recounted on a local forum how she called a helper's bluff after the helper dared her to send her back to the agency if unhappy with the work.

The employer, posting on Friday, June 5, detailed how she promptly arranged for the helper's repatriation at her own expense, despite the helper's subsequent pleas to keep her job.

'I told the agent to buy the tickets to send her home. Afterwards, the agent informed me that she was begging to keep her job. I replied, Not going to happen,' she wrote, still clearly frustrated. The employer argued that too many helpers assume they can simply transfer to another household if things don't go their way, labeling such behavior as a confusion between privilege and entitlement.

She stated, 'Cocky people who cannot tell the difference between privilege and entitlement need to be humbled. There are far too many helpers who come here thinking they can transfer to a less demanding household just by doing a bad job and asking to go back to the agency.

' She emphasized that she is not a pushover and that the helper would learn that hard lesson. The employer then listed a series of incidents that convinced her the helper was unsuitable. These included mixing up different sets of clothes, dressing her child in clothes worn inside out, and repeatedly packing the child's school bag with missing items despite a clear packing list.

She also claimed the helper would refill an insulated bottle with hot water from the previous day, even after it had gone cold. Perhaps the most audacious request came when the helper asked for her day off to be spent in Kuala Lumpur and even asked the family to help her buy BTS concert tickets.

The employer noted that she had been warned about the helper's attitude problem before hiring but gave her a chance, thinking previous elderly employers might have been overly critical.

'Boy, were we wrong. So we decided not to pass this rotten apple around,' she said, encouraging others to send problematic helpers back if financially possible rather than passing the problem to another household. The post sparked diverse reactions online. One Redditor praised the employer for standing firm, commenting, 'Well done.

Some of these helpers really think they are very smart and can challenge employers.

' Another joked, 'Requested to help her buy a BTS ticket. Lol… But we Sinkies are the entitled ones, wor. Anyway, good job.

' A third commenter argued that the helper's last-minute pleas were likely motivated by self-interest rather than genuine remorse, stating, 'The worst part is these people aren't begging out of contrition or a real lesson learned. They just want to get back and continue.

' The story highlights ongoing tensions and expectations in Singapore's domestic worker community, where such confrontations are not uncommon. The employer's decisive action serves as a reminder that not all employers will tolerate subpar work or entitlement, and that the notion of 'transferring' easily is not guaranteed





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