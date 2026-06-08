Employer Sends Maid Home After Borrowing from Loan Sharks

A Singapore employer sent her Filipina domestic helper back after discovering she borrowed from an unlicensed moneylender, leading to harassment and breach of trust.

A Singapore employer has decided to send her Filipina domestic helper back to the Philippines after discovering that the helper had borrowed money from an unlicensed moneylender .

This led to the family receiving threatening messages, relentless spam calls, and even physical harassment. The employer shared her experience on a Facebook group on Wednesday, expressing shock that the helper had provided the family’s personal details to the moneylender without their knowledge.

“We treated her like family, and she has been with us for 1.5 years. She didn’t even try to ask us for a loan because of her ego. Until the day she left, she didn’t feel remorse for her actions and didn’t tell her family what she did. It is very disappointing,” the employer wrote.

According to the employer, the debt issue was not the only concern. She claimed the helper had engaged in several unethical activities, such as communicating with multiple foreign workers through TikTok, meeting men during her days off, and allegedly lying about using the family’s laundry detergent to wash her own clothes. The employer also noted that the helper frequently spent beyond her means, even pawning gold jewellery for quick cash when money was tight.

These habits reportedly led the helper to accumulate more than S$1,500 in debt within just five months.

“Honestly, we would have allowed her to transfer or wanted to give her a chance, but after discovering that she also provided our child’s details and photo to unknown people, this has severely broken trust,” the employer added. Concerned that the helper might seek employment in Singapore again, the employer decided to post a warning for prospective employers.

“She mentioned that she will try to come back to Singapore to work; hence, we are writing this post for potential employers to take note,” she wrote. “If you are considering a Filipina helper and worried it might be her, please feel free to comment and I will PM her name so you can take note and avoid her. Not posting her name here because there’s no point in publicly shaming her.

We’ve done the necessary updates to MOM and made a police report. However, we’re not very confident that she will be blacklisted because multiple calls to MOM provided us with different answers. Yes, she needs a job, but it’s not right for her to potentially sabotage another family. ” In the comments, one employer expressed sympathy, noting a similar experience with a former helper.

Another commented that the new cohort of Filipino maids has tarnished the good reputation built by their seniors over the years. The original poster urged all employers to leave feedback on the MOM website for any helper who has previously worked for them, including contact information so future employers can reach out for reference checks.

“Give feedback on positive and negative, providing a testimonial can help new employers make more informed decisions,” she said. Under Singapore’s Ministry of Manpower regulations, domestic helpers are prohibited from borrowing money from unlicensed moneylenders, and those found engaging in such activity may be permanently banned from working in Singapore. This case highlights the challenges employers face in vetting helpers and the importance of thorough background checks





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Domestic Helper Unlicensed Moneylender Singapore Employer Debt

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