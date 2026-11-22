SG Enable hosts the sixth Enabling Lives Festival on Nov 28 and 29, expanding beyond Enabling Village to Delta Sport Centre for adaptive sports and inclusive family programmes.

SG Enable is set to host the sixth edition of the Enabling Lives Festival on November 28 and 29, marking a significant expansion in scope and venue. For the first time, the event will extend beyond its traditional home at Enabling Village in Lengkok Bahru to include neighboring locations such as the Delta Sport Centre.

This year's festival offers more than 70 family-friendly programmes designed to promote inclusivity for individuals of all abilities. Key highlights include free multisensory theatrical experiences and adaptive sport try-outs, allowing families to engage in shared activities that break down barriers between children with and without disabilities.

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Inclusive Theatre and Adaptive Sports Opportunities

The Artground presents Hutan, a 45-minute multisensory theatrical production that premieres in Singapore this weekend after touring Perth, Adelaide, and Yogyakarta. The show invites pre-schoolers to interact with textured leaves, smell exotic scents, and observe wildlife, fostering an environment where children play and learn side by side.

While online registration for the three free shows on both days is full, limited walk-in tickets will be available on-site for spontaneous visitors. The festival also introduces adaptive sports initiatives at the Delta Sport Centre, where para-sport coaches guide participants through pickleball and fencing alongside Special Olympics athletes.

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Festival Navigation and Reward Mechanisms

To encourage exploration across the new venues, organizers have introduced a self-guided trail accessible via a festival passport. Visitors can pick up these passports at the Redhill MRT station Exit B, Delta Sport Centre, or Enabling Village to track their journey through the expanded event sites.

Participants must collect four activity stamps from the passport to redeem a plushie bag charm at Enabling Village. This reward system is subject to stock availability and aims to incentivize families to engage with the diverse range of programmes offered at the newly integrated venues.

Character Takeovers and Mall Promotions

In conjunction with the festival, several popular characters are launching their first Christmas-themed takeovers at major malls. Butterbear, originating from Thailand, appears at Orchard Gateway with a 6.5m-tall Sweet Candy House and dance performances on November 27. Shoppers spending $120 by November 23 can enter a lucky draw for photo passes.

Homegrown characters Mochiak, AhWoo, and Nana are taking over Lendlease malls until January 3. Visitors can participate in the Treasure Run mobile app game by spending $25, with exclusive collectibles available at venues like 313@Somerset for those spending $180. Meanwhile, Starbucks Bearista mascots adorn 16 CapitaLand malls, with special installations and merchandise available from late November.