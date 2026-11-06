Tesla to end Cybertruck production in 2027 to boost Cybercab output

Tesla will wind down Cybertruck production at its Austin plant around mid-2027 to make room for the Cybercab robotaxi, after weak sales and a polarizing design.

Tesla will wind down production of its Cybertruck pickup at its Austin, Texas, factory around the middle of 2027, CEO Elon Musk said Friday in a post on X. The move is intended to allow increased output of Tesla's newly launched Cybercab robotaxi, which Musk has made central to the company's autonomous driving ambitions.

Weak Cybertruck Sales Prompt Production Wind Down

Musk called the Cybertruck the best vehicle Tesla has ever made and described the wind-down as the end of an era. The Cybertruck was unveiled in 2019 but the first units were not delivered until 2023. Sales have been persistently weak. Kelley Blue Book reported that Tesla sold just 20,237 Cybertrucks in the United States in 2025, down 48% from 38,965 in 2024.

Also read Disney D23 Asia Debuts in Singapore June 25 to 27, 2027 at Marina Bay Sands

Sales through the end of September this year were down another 28%. Musk had once forecast building 250,000 Cybertrucks a year, a target far beyond actual demand. It was not immediately clear whether production would move to another facility or be phased out entirely. The Austin plant is the only known Tesla factory equipped to manufacture the Cybertruck's specialized components.

Advertisement

Cybertruck lead engineer Wes Morrill said on X that the vehicle was an incredible technology development platform and lives on through Cybercab. From its unveiling, the Cybertruck was controversial. Its angular, stainless-steel design was mocked by pickup traditionalists and safety experts predicted difficulty gaining approval in key markets. The 2019 unveiling was marred when a metal ball thrown at the windows meant to demonstrate unbreakable glass instead shattered two of them.

European Regulations Block Cybertruck Market Access

Musk had said he wanted to make a futuristic battle tank that looked like it came from Blade Runner or Aliens but was also highly functional. He called it a better sports car than a Porsche 911 and a better truck than an F-150. Regulatory approval in Europe proved impossible because rules there address pedestrian impact. Former Aston Martin CEO Andy Palmer said anywhere with crash regulation that takes into account pedestrian impact, the Cybertruck cannot go.

He added that it does not make sense to keep it going when it is not meeting targets, and that no doubt it will only be a rounding error on Tesla's balance sheet, but the statistics speak for themselves. Automotive analyst Felipe Munoz said that although the Cybertruck has been called a failure because of poor sales, electric pickups from Ford and others have also flopped in the US market.

The Cybertruck's sharp-edged design limited its prospects in places like Europe, where EVs are more popular. Spencer Penn, a former Tesla executive, remembered watching the unveiling and feeling initially revolted, calling its appearance madness, but his opinion changed over time. He signed up for a pre-sale reservation but did not get a Cybertruck when the promised price under US$40,000 was not met, with the first trucks selling for double or more.

Political Symbolism Alienates Cybertruck Buyers

Penn called it part of Tesla's adventurous spirit that drives innovation, saying some bets work and some do not. Beyond design and price, Musk's personal image alienated some potential buyers. His alliance with right-wing figures, most notably US President Donald Trump, turned the Cybertruck into a political symbol. Once-passionate Tesla drivers rushed to sell their cars or put stickers on bumpers saying they bought the vehicle before Elon went crazy.

Advertisement

Demonstrators gathered outside Tesla showrooms and urged investors to dump shares. Some anger turned violent, with Molotov cocktails thrown at Tesla vehicles, charging stations set on fire, and dealerships covered in graffiti. Cybertruck owners also became targets, facing insults and gestures. Ross Blankenship, a Cybertruck owner, said he felt transported to his childhood playing the video game Halo when he first saw the truck.

He said he had that child in him wanting to be part of something cool that would change the future of automotive. Even though he agreed with Musk on politics, he hated seeing a vehicle he loved become a political symbol. He said he never bought it for any other reason than fascination with future truck technology, and it was a little heartbreaking. He would buy another Cybertruck again in a heartbeat and called its end a sad moment.

Tesla Pivots Focus to Autonomous Cybercab Fleet

The decision reflects Tesla's broader shift toward autonomous vehicles, on which Musk is betting the company's future. Tesla began offering paid rides in a small fleet of Cybercabs in Austin in September after years of delays to self-driving targets. The carmaker still must answer questions from the US auto safety agency about whether it has properly self-certified the Cybercab to demonstrate compliance with federal motor vehicle safety standards.

Armen Hareyan, whose Torque News site covers autos, said few vehicles in history have generated as much attention. He said the Cybertruck became a cultural symbol, loved, mocked and impossible to ignore. Musk, who insisted the Cybertruck was Tesla's best product, now oversees its unceremonious end as the company pivots to robotaxis. For supporters and critics alike, the truck's looming halt marks the close of a divisive chapter in electric vehicle history.