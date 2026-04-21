End of an Era: The Mind Cafe Bids Farewell to its Iconic Prinsep Street Flagship

After 21 years of fostering community and gaming, The Mind Cafe is closing its historic 60A Prinsep Street location on May 23 to consolidate operations at its nearby mega outlet.

For two decades, The Mind Cafe has served as a cornerstone of the local gaming community, providing a vibrant space at 60A Prinsep Street where friends, families, and strangers alike could lose themselves in the strategic depths of board games . The venue became more than just a business; it transformed into a sanctuary for connection, a place where Monopoly marathons forged lasting friendships and nervous first dates blossomed into committed partnerships.

It stood as a rare communal hub in an increasingly digital world, offering a cozy home away from home for thousands of patrons since its inception twenty-one years ago. However, change is on the horizon as the management recently announced that the flagship store will officially shutter its doors on May 23. This bittersweet conclusion marks the end of an era for the iconic Prinsep Street location, but the team remains optimistic, framing the closure not as a goodbye, but as a significant evolution of their brand. The transition is part of a deliberate effort to level up the gaming experience for their loyal clientele. According to an official statement released on their social media platforms, The Mind Cafe is centralizing all operations at its nearby mega outlet. This move is designed to accommodate a growing community that has outgrown the spatial limitations of the flagship location. By consolidating their resources into the larger facility, the management promises a superior environment equipped with a significantly expanded library of board games and more comfortable, spacious gaming zones. The primary goal of this expansion is to facilitate social interaction on a grander scale, ensuring that the legacy of the cafe continues to thrive in a setting that matches the enthusiasm of its player base. The team emphasized that while the physical walls of the old cafe are changing, the spirit of play that defined the past twenty years remains entirely intact. To celebrate the history of the 60A Prinsep Street venue, the cafe is inviting its community to participate in a nostalgic farewell initiative. Until May 22, fans of the establishment are encouraged to share their favorite photographic memories taken within the walls of the flagship store. By posting these images on Instagram, tagging the cafe, and using the hashtag #Farewell60A, participants enter a contest to win four two-hour gaming sessions at the new mega outlet. The team will select ten winners based on the criteria of creativity and nostalgia, with the final results to be revealed on May 25. As the team aptly stated, the games are not stopping; they are simply moving to a bigger table. Regular operations will continue daily from 11 am to 11 pm until the final day, and the staff is committed to ensuring that the closing month is celebrated with the same joy and camaraderie that characterized the last two decades. While the departure from Prinsep Street represents the end of a chapter, the move serves as a testament to the enduring power of tabletop gaming as a social force in the city





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The Mind Cafe Bids Farewell to Its Iconic Prinsep Street Flagship StoreAfter 21 years of hosting legendary gaming sessions, The Mind Cafe is closing its Prinsep Street flagship location to consolidate operations at a larger mega outlet.

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