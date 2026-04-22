End of an Era: The Mind Cafe Closes Iconic Prinsep Street Flagship After Two Decades

The legendary Mind Cafe flagship store on Prinsep Street is set to close its doors this May after 20 years of service, as the brand prepares to consolidate operations at its nearby mega outlet.

For over two decades, the flagship store of The Mind Cafe at 60A Prinsep Street has stood as a beloved sanctuary for board game enthusiasts, families, and friends looking for a space to disconnect from the digital world and reconnect with one another. Since its inception, this iconic location has served as the backdrop for countless memories, ranging from casual weekend gatherings and intense Monopoly tournaments to the nascent stages of lifelong partnerships sparked on first dates.

The establishment successfully cultivated a unique environment that many patrons affectionately described as a true home away from home in the heart of Singapore. However, the chapter for this historic venue is drawing to a close, as the management recently announced that the doors will permanently shut on May 23. Despite the emotional weight of this departure, the team behind The Mind Cafe is quick to reassure their loyal community that this is not a final farewell to the brand itself. Instead, the company is embarking on an ambitious journey to level up its services by consolidating all operations at their nearby mega outlet. This transition is framed as a strategic upgrade designed to accommodate a growing community of gamers. The new, larger space promises to offer an enhanced social gaming experience, featuring a significantly wider selection of board games, more comfortable seating arrangements, and a broader floor plan that can host larger groups for special events and tournaments. By centralizing their efforts at the mega outlet, the owners hope to refine the quality of service and provide a more seamless experience for every visitor who walks through their doors. To commemorate the legacy of the 60A Prinsep Street location, the cafe has launched a heartfelt social media initiative that invites patrons to reminisce about their favorite moments. The brand is currently hosting a special giveaway where lucky participants can win four two-hour gaming sessions to be used at the new mega outlet. To enter, fans are encouraged to share their most cherished photographs taken at the flagship store over the past 21 years on Instagram. Participants must follow the official account, tag the cafe, and use the hashtag #Farewell60A to be eligible. The selection process for the ten winners will be based on the creativity and nostalgic value of the submitted entries, with winners being announced shortly after the final closing date. As the team emphasized in their recent public statement, the games are not stopping; they are simply moving to a larger table, inviting the community to join them for a legendary final month of operations at the original site. The Mind Cafe continues to operate daily from 11am to 11pm, welcoming everyone for one last session at their historic Prinsep Street home before the big move





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