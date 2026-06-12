Enforcement against illegal gambling during World Cup 2026 will be intensified

Police have intensified operations against illegal online gambling ahead of World Cup 2026, with 11 suspects aged 17-23 investigated for providing bank accounts or betting accounts to unlicensed operators. The crackdown aims to deter gambling crimes and protect the public from unregulated platforms.

Law enforcement authorities are ramping up efforts to combat illegal gambling activities ahead of and during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, targeting unlicensed betting platforms and individuals facilitating unauthorized wagering.

A recent crackdown conducted between June 4 and June 11 resulted in 11 suspects, aged 17 to 23, being investigated for their roles in illegal online gambling and bank account misuse. Among them, nine men and two women are accused of enabling others to place bets through unlicensed operators, either by obtaining betting accounts from illicit platforms or by providing personal bank accounts for transactions linked to gambling syndicates.

This operation is part of a broader strategy to suppress gambling-related crime as the World Cup approaches, a period traditionally associated with a surge in betting activity. Police emphasize that illegal gambling platforms lack responsible gaming safeguards, exposing participants and their families to severe financial losses and social harm.

The Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Social and Family Development reiterated in a joint statement on June 9 that such operations aim to deter both operators and bettors, stressing that only licensed betting outlets offer proper protections. Individuals seeking help for gambling addiction can contact the National Council on Problem Gambling, while those encountering illegal gambling sites or ads are urged to report to police.

Offenders face fines up to 500,000 Singapore dollars and imprisonment of up to seven years. Preliminary investigations reveal that seven of the suspects are believed to have sold or handed over control of their personal bank accounts to illegal gambling syndicates, allegedly opening accounts specifically for this purpose and then yielding access credentials.

Another three suspects are accused of obtaining illicit online betting accounts from unlicensed operators for others to use, with one of them also personally placing bets through such platforms. The eleventh suspect is accused of procuring bank accounts for illegal gambling and other criminal activities, allegedly soliciting accounts from others by promising monetary rewards for each account surrendered. These actions facilitate a shadow economy where syndicates use layers of accounts to obscure financial flows, making detection challenging.

The crackdown underscores the authorities vigilance during major events like the World Cup, where unlicensed betting volumes can spike dramatically. By targeting both account providers and betting facilitators, police aim to disrupt the infrastructure that supports illegal gambling networks. The use of personal bank accounts for such purposes not only violates banking regulations but also exposes account holders to legal liability, even if they are not directly involved in betting.

The enhanced enforcement measures come as part of a multi-agency initiative to safeguard the public from the harms of unregulated gambling. Unlike licensed operators that implement measures to prevent excessive gambling, illegal platforms offer no such safeguards, often targeting vulnerable individuals with aggressive marketing and easy credit. The financial and social consequences can be devastating, leading to debt, family breakdown, and mental health issues.

Police urge the public to avoid engaging with any unlicensed betting sites, especially during the World Cup period when illegal advertisements proliferate online. Community reporting plays a crucial role in identifying and shutting down these operations. The authorities have also stepped up monitoring of digital channels and banking transactions to detect suspicious patterns. As the World Cup 2026 approaches, law enforcement will continue its zero-tolerance stance, leveraging intelligence-led operations and public cooperation to dismantle syndicates.

The recent arrests send a clear message that involvement in illegal gambling and auxiliary activities such as account misuse will be met with swift legal action. Those convicted of running illegal gambling operations face substantial fines and lengthy jail terms, reflecting the seriousness with which the state treats such offenses





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