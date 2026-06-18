Engineering Challenges Overcome in Final Stretch of Singapore's Circle Line

The upcoming opening of three new Circle Line stations in Singapore involved intricate engineering feats, including tunnelling under a historic railway station and a busy viaduct, alongside heritage preservation and complex systems integration.

Singapore's Circle Line ( CCL ) nears completion with the opening of three new stations-Prince Edward Road, Cantonment, and Keppel-scheduled for public preview on July 4 and full service on July 12.

The construction of these stations involved navigating several complex engineering challenges, as detailed by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) on June 18. A key feat was tunnel boring beneath the active Keppel Viaduct. The tunnel between Cantonment and Keppel stations had to pass through the pile foundations of two viaduct piers while traffic continued overhead. To ensure safety, engineers drilled smaller micropiles adjacent to the planned tunnel route to serve as a new foundation.

Hydraulic jacks transferred the viaduct's weight from the original piles to the micropiles. Once the original piles were relieved of their load, they were disconnected, allowing the tunnel boring machine to excavate through the space. This delicate operation spanned approximately eight months in 2021, with vehicular traffic flowing above completely unaffected. Another significant challenge was tunnelling under the historic Tanjong Pagar Railway Station, a 94-year-old structure.

The tunnel boring machine passed just 6.7 meters below the station's pile foundations, requiring extensive protective measures to safeguard heritage elements. These included the building's iconic clock, marble statues, and mural tile artworks in the main hall. The station's platform canopy, weighing about 60 tonnes per panel, was dismantled into 63 pieces in 2017 for relocation and storage, and has now been fully restored and reinstalled.

The design of the new Cantonment station directly honors this heritage, featuring a curved platform ceiling with stained glass murals that echo the original railway station's architecture. At Prince Edward Road station, spatial constraints necessitated a stacked tunnel configuration rather than the conventional side-by-side layout. This was due to the station's proximity to high-rise office buildings and the Keppel Viaduct. Constructing linkways connecting the platform to exits presented further difficulties, as many routes passed beneath busy roads.

Engineers implemented an innovative solution: they installed a protective roof made of heavy steel pipes underground to stabilise the ground, then used smaller boring machines to excavate beneath this roof. This method prevented traffic disruption, avoided the need to divert underground utilities, and minimised disturbance to local stakeholders. Alongside the new stations, the Kim Chuan Depot extension will also open on July 12, increasing capacity to house and maintain more CCL trains. An additional 23 trains will be introduced progressively.

Systems integration for the full CCL loop-coordinating train signalling, power supply, and platform screen doors-was more complex than for previous rail extensions, requiring a wider scope of validation and consequently longer testing periods to ensure safe full-loop operations





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Circle Line CCL Singapore MRT Tunnel Boring Tanjong Pagar Railway Station Keppel Viaduct LTA Railway Engineering

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