Aneurin Donald and Phil Salt power England past Australia in a T20I match on Nov 24, 2026, leveling the series 1-1 at the Gold Coast.

Aneurin Donald and Phil Salt delivered a stunning batting display to lead England to an eight-wicket victory over Australia on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, at the Gold Coast. The win levels the Twenty20 international series at 1-1 following England's opening loss. England chased down the target of 185 runs with remarkable speed, finishing the match in just 13.1 overs.

The Donald Salt Partnership

The visitors took control immediately as Donald and Salt shared a blistering 151-run partnership that dismantled the Australian bowling attack. Donald accelerated the scoring with explosive power, smashing 85 runs off only 32 balls. His innings included nine sixes and four fours, setting up a dominant position for England. He was eventually dismissed by Riley Meredith when the team score reached 151 for one wicket.

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Salt provided crucial support by scoring 58 runs from 30 deliveries. He struck four sixes and five fours before being removed by a rare dismissal. Australian bowler Ben Dwarshuis produced a remarkable one-handed caught-and-bowled dismissal to send Salt back to the pavilion. The quick run rate put Australia under immense pressure from the start of the chase.

England Chase Seals The Win

After the middle order fell, the remaining batsmen completed the task with ease. Captain Harry Brook remained unbeaten on 10 runs and Tom Banton scored 26 not out. Banton sealed the victory with a powerful six, guiding England to a final score of 188 for two. England won the match with 41 balls to spare, demonstrating total dominance in the chase.

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The performance drew high praise from team officials who highlighted the exceptional nature of the opening partnership. One observer noted that Donald and Salt put on an absolute clinic and should be very proud of their performance. The speed and precision of their batting effectively nullified the Australian bowling figures and secured a decisive series-leveling win.

Australia Batting Struggles

Earlier in the day, Australia captain Mitchell Marsh elected to bat after his side won the series opener by three wickets on Saturday. However, England struck back quickly after Marsh launched successive sixes at the start of the innings. Marsh was soon chipped to Henry Crocombe, who took two wickets for 40 runs in his spell. Sam Curran also contributed with two wickets for 29 runs to keep the pressure on.

England debutant James Coles made a significant impact by running out Sam Harper with a diving underarm throw. Spinner Adil Rashid took one wicket for 26 runs as Australia slumped to 84 for five after 11 overs. Nikhil Chaudhary led a partial recovery with 45 runs from 35 balls, sharing a 49-run stand with Joel Davies, who scored 39 runs. Ben Dwarshuis provided late impetus by hitting Sam Curran for three consecutive sixes, helping Australia finish on 184 for eight.

Marsh Reflects On The Defeat

Australian captain Mitchell Marsh commented on the match, stating that he thought they were in the game at 182 runs. He acknowledged that the pitch surface improved towards the end of the innings but noted that good bowling deliveries were going to the back rows. Marsh admitted that being four wickets down at the end of the powerplay negatively impacted their chances. He joked about his confidence, saying they came off the ground thinking they were 10 to 15 overs par in terms of the score.