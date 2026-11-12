England Book Nations League Quarter-Final Spot With Harry Kane

Harry Kane scores from the penalty spot as England defeat Croatia 2-1 on Nov 12 to secure their place in the Nations League quarter-finals and celebrate a historic 126th cap.

England secured their place in the Nations League quarter-finals with a 2-1 victory over Croatia on Nov 12. The win ensures the Three Lions finish second in their group and advance to the last eight of the competition in March. The match served as a stage for Harry Kane to mark a significant personal milestone during the contest.

Kane Marks Record 126th England Appearance

Harry Kane celebrated his record-breaking 126th England appearance by scoring the decisive goal from the penalty spot. The milestone took him clear of former goalkeeper Peter Shilton, who previously held the record for most caps. A giant banner displaying Kane and the words England's Finest was raised before kick-off to honor the achievement.

Also read Harry Kane to break Peter Shilton's England cap record

Prince William attended the pre-match presentation alongside Slaven Bilic's former assistant to honor the Three Lions skipper. The 33-year-old captain has long been the face of the national team. His leadership and scoring ability remain central to England's recent success on the international stage.

Morgan Rogers Opens Scoring in Rijeka

Croatia started the match with determination to avoid the embarrassment of their 7-0 defeat by England in Rijeka in October. Slaven Bilic's side looked much more solid from the kick-off compared to their previous encounter. They controlled early chances while England sought to establish rhythm.

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Morgan Rogers broke the deadlock for England in the 24th minute following a fortuitous sequence. Jude Bellingham cushioned a ball from Harry Kane across the area toward Rogers. Josko Gvardiol attempted to clear the danger but became entangled, allowing the Chelsea forward to poke the ball past goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic.

Croatia pressed hard for an equalizer before the break but failed to convert their opportunities. Josip Misic flashed a shot wide midway through the first half. Elliot Anderson fired over in the 16th minute as the visitors struggled to find their attacking flow in the opening thirty minutes.

Quansah Errors Allow Croatia Comeback

Croatia leveled the score against the run of play just before the hour mark. Defender Jarell Quansah committed a glaring error by misdirecting a header from close range toward Jordan Pickford following a Croatia corner. The mistake proved costly as it neutralized England's early momentum and gave Bilic's team renewed hope.

James Garner thought he had scored a third for England after a Bellingham cut-back. However, the goal was ruled out because Bellingham was in an offside position when he received the ball. The decision kept the contest alive and intensified the pressure on the home side.

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Kane Penalty Secures Quarter-Final Spot

England regained the lead minutes after the equalizer through a controversial penalty decision. Quansah was again at the heart of the action when his shirt was tugged in the penalty area. Referee Morten Krogh initially did not award the spot kick but sent the decision to the monitor after VAR intervention.

Kane stepped up to take the penalty and converted calmly to restore England's advantage. The goal confirmed their position in the group and moved them closer to the quarter-finals. Nikola Vlasic gave England a late scare by firing just wide of Pickford's goal as Croatia searched for a final equalizer.

England Advance With Second-Place Finish

England remain second in Nations League Group A3 following the victory. Leaders Spain beat the Czech Republic 2-0 on the same day. The result ensures England's automatic qualification for the knockout stages. They will now prepare for the quarter-final round scheduled for March.

Slaven Bilic's team successfully avoided repeating their previous poor performance in Rijeka. The 2-1 win demonstrates resilience despite defensive lapses. England's consistency in major tournaments continues to be built on key moments delivered by their captain. The team now looks ahead to the next phase of the competition with confidence.