England beats Spain 3-2 to end 43-game unbeaten run and top Nations League group

England won 3-2 in Madrid to hand world champions Spain their first defeat in 43 matches, while Italy lost 4-1 in Belgium and France won Group A1.

England ended Spain's 43-game unbeaten run with a 3-2 win in Madrid on Sunday, topping Nations League Group A3 on goal difference after both teams finished on 15 points.

England Beat Spain In Nations League

Harry Kane opened the scoring with a penalty on the stroke of halftime after being fouled by Pau Cubarsi, a decision upheld by video review. Defender Ezri Konsa headed in Declan Rice's corner in the 53rd minute to make it 2-0, and Jude Bellingham then set up defender Ben White shortly after as England took control against the world champions.

Also read England defeat world champions Spain 3-2 in UEFA Nations League

Spain had not lost since Colombia beat them in March 2024, a run of 43 matches under coach Luis de la Fuente. England midfielder Declan Rice told ITV that the team knew they would win. He said the messaging from the manager after the Croatia game was positive and that everyone pushed together, adding that England did not just sit back and try to hit Spain on the counter.

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Rice said England's first 10 minutes were probably the best they have played in a 10-minute spell, with pressure, pressure, pressure. Spain came alive after England midfielder Elliot Anderson was sent off in the 63rd minute for fouling Lamine Yamal, and Mikel Oyarzabal scored the resulting penalty. Substitute Nico Williams then pulled another goal back from Yamal's pass with 15 minutes left to set up a tense finish, but England survived a late siege.

England goalkeeper James Trafford, not a regular starter, made crucial saves. He parried Fermin Lopez's low strike and turned Aymeric Laporte's follow-up around the post before keeping out Pedri's powerful low effort late in the game. Trafford also made a fine double save with 10 minutes left in regulation, blocking attempts from Yamal and Marc Cucurella. Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon gave England credit, saying they were superior and employed a very aggressive one-on-one approach.

He said that since these are not knockout stages yet, Spain can learn from the defeat and aim to perform better in March, when the quarterfinals are played. England manager Thomas Tuchel was asked if it was the best performance since he permanently succeeded Gareth Southgate. He said yes, given the circumstances, the pressure, the quality and where they played, against the reigning world champions who were unbeaten in 43 matches.

Tuchel called it a very complete performance and the best so far. Kane's penalty was his 93rd international goal, extending his national record. England lost the reverse fixture 3-2 at home to Spain at Wembley earlier in the group, but the away win at the Metropolitano Stadium means both teams advance to the quarterfinals, with England top on goal difference and Spain as runners-up.

Italy And Belgium Results In Group A1

In Group A1, Italy went into their clash in Brussels top of the group after a 3-1 win against France on Thursday, but they were comfortably beaten 4-1 by Belgium. Francesco Pio Esposito gave Italy an 11th-minute lead, but Belgium equalized through Maxim De Cuyper and led 3-1 within 26 minutes after goals from Nathan Ngoy and Jeremy Doku. Midfielder Diego Moreira completed the scoring with a late goal.

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France beat Turkey 2-1 in Bordeaux to win Group A1 with 13 points, ahead of Belgium on 12. France took the lead through Emirhan Topcu's own goal early in the second half after Adrien Rabiot headed on a corner. Substitute Eli Junior Kroupi grabbed a debut goal with a low shot under the goalkeeper after being played in by Rayan Cherki, before Abdülkerim Bardakci replied in the 90th minute.

France coach Zinedine Zidane, who played for Bordeaux when he made his France debut in 1994, said he was not entirely satisfied. He said France gave too many chances away and did not close down well enough, adding that there are things to improve. Right back Sael Kumbedi made his international debut, and France goalkeeper Mike Maignan came off with a right thigh injury at halftime, replaced by Guillaume Restes.

Other Nations League Group Results

Maignan will have tests at AC Milan on Monday, the France team said. The other match in Group A3 saw Croatia beat the Czech Republic 2-1. In League C, Albania won 2-0 at rival Belarus to finish top of their group and earn promotion. Atalanta striker Nikola Krstovic scored twice in already-promoted Montenegro's 4-1 victory over Cyprus, which enters the playoffs.

Finland routed San Marino 7-2 with Adrian Svanback netting a hat trick.