Steve Borthwick names nine changes to England's starting lineup for the high-stakes rugby match against New Zealand at Twickenham this Saturday, highlighting Fin Smith at flyhalf.

England has announced a significant reshuffle of their squad for the upcoming Nations Championship fixture against New Zealand at Twickenham on Saturday, November 21, 2026. Coach Steve Borthwick has introduced nine changes to the starting lineup, signaling a decisive tactical shift ahead of this pivotal international encounter.

The most notable adjustment sees Fin Smith stepping into the flyhalf position, replacing the incumbent in what is viewed as a bold strategic move by the national coaching staff. Smith will share the halfback duties with Jack van Poortvliet, forming a new partnership that aims to control the tempo of the game against the formidable All Blacks. This decision marks a clear departure from previous selections, emphasizing a fresh dynamic in the backline.

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Tactical Shifts In Backline And Front Row

Fin Smith joins Jack van Poortvliet in the pivotal halfback roles, creating a specific combination intended to exploit New Zealand's defensive structures. In the midfield, Seb Atkinson and Henry Slade have been selected to form the central pairing, bringing a blend of experience and physicality to the heart of the defense. Their partnership is crucial for maintaining stability against the powerful New Zealand running game.

On the wings, Will Joseph retains his place in the starting XV, positioning himself in a back three alongside Tommy Freeman and fullback George Furbank. This trio is tasked with providing speed and counter-attacking threat. In the pack, Jamie George remains at hooker, flanked by props Fin Baxter and Joe Heyes, establishing the foundational platform for the forwards. The second row features captain Maro Itoje partnered with Alex Coles, ensuring leadership and lineout stability are maintained at the highest level.

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Borthwick Emphasizes High Preparation Standards

Head coach Steve Borthwick has publicly acknowledged the exceptional quality present in the New Zealand team, stating that his squad has prepared for the very best version of their opponents. He emphasized the necessity of reaching a specific performance level to secure the desired result in this high-pressure match. Borthwick's comments reflect a clear understanding that complacency is not an option against a team with New Zealand's historical pedigree in international rugby.

The coach's focus on preparation highlights the intense scrutiny under which the squad is operating. With the stakes elevated by the standings in the northern hemisphere table, every aspect of the training regimen has been geared towards mitigating the risks posed by New Zealand's attacking prowess. This mindset is expected to permeate the entire squad as they prepare to take the field at Twickenham.

Implications For Championship Table Standing

England currently sits in second place in the northern hemisphere table, positioned just one point behind France. This narrow margin underscores the significance of the upcoming match, as a victory could potentially shift the dynamics of the championship race. The team is aware that results in other fixtures, such as France hosting Argentina on the same day, will directly impact their final standings and qualification prospects.

The pressure is mounting on the squad to deliver a performance that not only defeats New Zealand but also influences the broader context of the tournament. The combination of a changed lineup and the tight points gap in the table creates a narrative of high stakes and intense competition. Fans and analysts alike are watching closely to see if the strategic adjustments introduced by Borthwick will yield the necessary success to propel England further up the leaderboard.

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Replacements Provide Depth And Experience

In addition to the starting eleven changes, the bench features a mix of experienced campaigners and emerging talents. Luke Cowan-Dickie and Ellis Genge are named among the replacements, ready to provide support in the scrum if required. Will Stuart and George Martin offer further depth in the front row and second row, ensuring that the physical intensity can be maintained throughout the ninety minutes of play.

Henry Pollock, despite dropping to the bench, remains a key part of the squad's strategic options. Ben Spencer and Marcus Smith provide flyhalf depth, while Greg Fisilau and Ben Earl offer versatile forward options from the sidelines. This depth is essential for managing the rigors of international rugby, particularly in a match of this magnitude where fatigue and injuries can alter the course of the game. The squad is thus equipped with the resources needed to adapt to any challenges New Zealand may present.