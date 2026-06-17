England Survive Croatia Scare with 4-2 Win to Start World Cup Campaign

England kicked off their 2026 World Cup with a dramatic 4-2 victory over Croatia. Harry Kane scored twice to equal a World Cup record, Jude Bellingham and Marcus Rashford added crucial goals, but defensive lapses allowed Croatia to level twice before England secured the win in a high-stakes Group L opener.

In a thrilling and high-stakes encounter at the Dallas Stadium in Arlington, Texas, England launched their 2026 World Cup campaign with a hard-fought 4-2 victory over Croatia .

The match, a Group L clash, was charged with historical significance, reviving memories of Croatia's extra-time semi-final triumph over England at the 2018 World Cup. That past encounter added a palpable edge to a contest that more than lived up to its billing as a heavyweight opening game.

England's captain, Harry Kane, led from the front with two goals, while Jude Bellingham and Marcus Rashford delivered crucial second-half strikes to secure thewin after Croatia twice fought back to level the score. The game highlighted England's formidable attacking prowess but also exposed persistent defensive vulnerabilities that will be a major concern for manager Thomas Tuchel as the tournament progresses.

Harry Kane opened the scoring in the 12th minute from the penalty spot after Croatia's veteran midfielder Luka Modric fouled Noni Madueke in the box. Croatia's goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic initially saved the penalty but was deemed to have moved off his line early. Kane converted the retake with composure, driving a firm shot into the right corner. This goal gave England an early lead but also set a tone of frustrating defensive lapses.

Croatia equalised in the 36th minute through Martin Baturina, who unleashed a precise, driven shot from distance that beat England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford despite a hand on it. This goal ended England's remarkable run of ten consecutive clean sheets in competitive matches. Kane restored England's advantage just before half-time, capitalising on a corner. Declan Rice's delivery found Kane unmarked in the box, and the captain timed his jump perfectly to head the ball down into the bottom corner.

This was Kane's 81st goal for England, equalling Gary Lineker's record for most World Cup goals scored by an English player. However, England's defensive Organisation collapsed again in stoppage time of the first half. Ivan Perisic won a deft header, allowing Petar Musa to run through and slot home, leaving the scores level at 2-2 at the break. England's manager Thomas Tuchel was visibly furious, stomping down the tunnel as the half-time whistle blew.

The second half saw England's younger stars seize control. Jude Bellingham, who had been instrumental throughout, put England ahead for good in the 47th minute. He surged forward with a powerful, driving run down the right flank before cutting inside and finishing low across the goal. The ball kissed the post on its way in, prompting his trademark celebration with arms outstretched.

This goal showcased Bellingham's ability to deliver in big moments and provided England with a much-needed cushion. Croatia pushed for another equaliser, but England's resilience, particularly in the final minutes, was tested. Marcus Rashford came off the bench to seal the victory in the 85th minute with a composed finish, making it 4-2. Late in added time, Harry Kane made a crucial goal-line block to deny Josko Gvardiol, underscoring the defensive scrambles that England endured despite the win.

The result propels England to the top of Group L, but the performance raises serious questions about their defensive solidity. England had entered the tournament as one of the favourites after a perfect qualifying campaign without conceding a goal. Croatia, too, had been impressive, dropping points only once in their qualifying group.

For England, this first real test against elite opposition affirmed their attacking threat but exposed frailties at the back that must be addressed before their next match against Ghana in Boston. The clash demonstrated that England can respond to adversity in attack, thanks to the quality of players like Kane, Bellingham, and Rashford, but Tuchel's work is cut out to forge a defensively reliable unit capable of winning the World Cup





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