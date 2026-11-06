England Team News: Itoje Returns to Face Australia at Twickenham

England captain Maro Itoje returns to lead the side against Australia at Twickenham on Sunday, with Fin Smith fit and four changes made by Steve Borthwick.

England captain Maro Itoje is set to return to the starting lineup after an extended period of leave, ready to lead the national team against Australia at Twickenham Stadium on Sunday, November 6, 2026. Fly-half Fin Smith has also been declared fully fit, recovering from a calf injury that had cast doubt over his availability for the crucial Nations Championship fixture.

Four Changes to Squad Ahead of Rugby Clash

Head coach Steve Borthwick has implemented four changes to the squad starting lineup on Friday, shifting the composition from the team that faced Argentina in July. These adjustments signal a tactical shift as England prepares to launch the home phase of their Nations Championship campaign with high expectations for a strong performance on home soil.

Also read Fiji select former England star Nathan Hughes for Nations Championship clash with France

Itoje reclaims his place in the second row, replacing George Martin who will now serve among the substitutes. The back row sees Ben Curry come in for Guy Pepper, earning the flanker's first international start in sixteen months. Additionally, George Furbank takes over the fullback role from Marcus Smith, while Fin Baxter is selected ahead of Ellis Genge, who also drops to the bench.

Injury Updates and Player Availability Details

Fin Smith was injured while playing for Northampton a fortnight ago, raising significant concerns about his fitness for the first of four tests England is scheduled to play this month. However, medical assessments have now passed him fit to start. Meanwhile, Henry Pollock is set to return from the bench once again, a selection choice that is likely to spark further debate regarding Borthwick's management of the highly rated forward.

Advertisement

Tom Curry, the twin brother of Ben, was initially expected to play but was ruled out after sustaining an injury during training on Wednesday. The coaching staff had to make quick decisions to fill this void, resulting in Ben Curry's inclusion. Fin Baxter, who has made only two appearances since a lengthy lay-off, is trusted to start at wing, showcasing the depth and resilience the team aims to display.

Team Selection and Tactical Split Strategy

The confirmed starting fifteen includes George Furbank at fullback, supported by Tommy Freeman and Henry Slade on the wings and in the centers. Seb Atkinson partners Immanuel Feyi-Waboso in the midfield, while Fin Smith directs play at fly-half alongside scrum-half Jack van Poortvliet. The forward pack is anchored by Maro Itoje, with Alex Coles, Ollie Chessum, and Ben Earl providing power in the middle.

Borthwick opted for a 6-2 split between forwards and backs in the replacements list, emphasizing balance. Uncapped Exeter Chiefs number eight Greg Fisilau is named among the substitutes, offering fresh energy. The bench also includes Luke Cowan-Dickie, Ellis Genge, Will Stuart, George Martin, Henry Pollock, Ben Spencer, and Marcus Smith, providing a deep pool of talent for the coach to draw upon.

What Comes Next for England Rugby Squad

The immediate focus is on securing a victory against Australia to maintain momentum in the Nations Championship. The team must utilize the depth provided by the changes and the return of key players to outmaneuver their opponents. Sunday's match will serve as a critical benchmark for Borthwick's evolving tactics and player selection strategy as the tournament progresses.

Advertisement

Observers will closely watch how the new-look lineup interacts, particularly the integration of Pollock and Fisilau. The outcome will influence subsequent selections and the team's standing in the championship rankings. England aims to demonstrate cohesion and strength, leveraging the experience of returning veterans and the enthusiasm of fit players ready to compete at Twickenham.