England secures 3-1 T20 series victory over Australia at Sydney Cricket Ground. Harry Brook's bowling-first decision prevails as Sam Curran leads batting charge against Mitchell Marsh's 119.

England Cricket Team defeated Australia Cricket Team by seven runs in the fourth T20 International match on Sunday, November 29, 2026, to clinch the series 3-1. The decisive victory occurred at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney, Australia, capping a thrilling contest that featured exceptional individual performances from both sides.

England Batting Strategy Pays Off

England Captain Harry Brook elected to bowl first after winning the toss, a decision that initially appeared risky as the pitch showed signs of deterioration. The Australian seamers Spencer Johnson and Riley Meredith exploited the variable pace and bounce, claiming two wickets each to trouble the English lineup early. England found themselves in trouble at 32-4, with wickets falling rapidly on the wearing surface.

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The situation was stabilized by a gritty 44-run partnership between Jordan Cox and James Coles. However, Sam Curran emerged as the standout batter for the tourists, topping the score with a rapid 50 runs off just 28 balls. Curran was supported by Liam Dawson, who contributed 23 runs, and Jamie Overton, who provided a destructive cameo of 20 runs from only nine balls to boost England's total.

Australia Chase Fails Despite Marsh Heroics

Australia began their run chase of 183 runs with strong intent. Home Captain Mitchell Marsh immediately took control, scoring 14 runs off the slow left-arm bowling of James Coles in the early overs. Marsh reached his half-century in the ninth over, requiring only 26 balls, including a precise straight drive off Henry Crocombe. Crocombe and the other English seamers initially lacked the sharp bite seen from the Australian attack.

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England Spinners Adil Rashid provided crucial containment, restricting the run rate with his four overs costing only 14 runs. His excellent leg-break bowling led to the dismissal of Sam Harper, who was stumped by wicketkeeper Tom Banton. Despite this, Marsh continued to dominate the field, hitting three massive sixes through the onside off the expensive bowling of Jamie Overton.

Critical Moments Define Series Outcome

Mitchell Marsh completed his century in 49 balls but received minimal support from the rest of the Australian batting order. No other teammate managed to score more than 20 runs, leaving Australia heavily reliant on their captain. With 30 runs needed from the final two overs, England believed they had the momentum when Jack Edwards skied the ball towards the deep field.

A costly drop by Tom Banton proved pivotal, as Marsh punished the error by hitting the next ball for a six. This momentum shift gave Australia hope, but England's bowling resilience held firm. Henry Crocombe redeemed his earlier struggles by delivering a superb final over, taking two wickets including that of Marsh.

Final Overs Secure Series Lead

Mitchell Marsh was eventually dismissed for 119 runs after being bowled by a perfect yorker from Henry Crocombe. Crocombe finished with figures of 3 wickets for 28 runs, including the crucial dismissal of Joel Davies. The Australian bowlers could not manage the remaining runs, allowing England to secure a seven-run victory.

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This win gives England a 3-1 lead in the five-match series. The teams are scheduled to play the final match in Canberra on Wednesday, November 29, 2026. England's ability to defend a total against a powerful Australian chase highlights their strategic depth in T20 cricket.