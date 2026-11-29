Survivor Laura Bishop and experts call for urgent government action as UK courts hear a surge of cases where men drugged, raped and shared unconscious women, often after planning online.

Survivor Laura Bishop is urging the UK government to urgently tackle what she calls an epidemic of men conspiring online to drug and sexually abuse women.

Survivor urges government to tackle online drug abuse

Her call comes as a wave of similar cases reaches British courts. Bishop discovered in 2021 that her husband had been drugging and raping her in their home while inviting strangers to join in. She told AFP she believed it had only ever happened to her. There had been no other cases in the media at the time, Bishop said.

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So I just thought that he was just the worst person in the world, and I was the only victim. Five years later, she says the problem is systemic and far wider than isolated crimes. British authorities are scrambling to identify offences committed in the privacy of homes, masked by sedatives and spread through online platforms from porn websites to messaging apps.

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Legal expert Mark Stephens, who founded the Internet Watch Foundation, said the cases are not simply unusual individual incidents. It is systemic behaviour as prevalent as paedophilia, he said. The important question is whether our institutions have yet recognised the scale and nature of the problem, Stephens told AFP. And I think they have not.

In 2024, news channels worldwide covered the trial in France of Dominique Pelicot, who enlisted dozens of men to rape his wife Gisele while she was unconscious. When Bishop heard about that case, she wanted to reach out and say I am here, I am here as well. Annual crime figures released last year show almost a quarter of victims in England and Wales were unconscious or asleep during the most recent sexual assault they experienced.

Authorities tackle systemic use of date rape drugs

Authorities have long tried to tackle date rape drugs in bars and clubs, but are now more aware of their prolific and calculated use in the bedroom. This month, four men were convicted in southwest England of joining Philip Young in abusing his then-wife Joanne while she was unconscious over seven years. Another trial is being heard in Manchester of nine men accused of offences against a woman whose husband drugged and raped her for over two decades.

At least two other men admitted similar offences in separate cases in London and Northampton this year. On Nov 26, the man in Northampton was sentenced to 12 years in jail for repeatedly sexually abusing and filming his unconscious wife, who had been doped with sleeping tablets. The UK National Crime Agency admitted in a news briefing that investigators were taken aback by the scale of offending. They said it was reaching new dimensions through online forums.

An NCA investigation identified more than 270 individuals linked to one such forum, sparking at least 14 separate probes in the UK and abroad. Rape Crisis, which runs rape centres around the country, has started training frontline staff to spot early warnings of the crime, known as organised drug-facilitated sexual assault. Bishop's ex-husband Daniel was jailed in 2022 for more than 14 years for drugging and raping her.

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For years, he added sedatives to her drinks, including medication and car wheel cleaner, which contains the sedative GHB and was ordered from the Netherlands. I have always been pretty convinced that he learnt that tactic from other perpetrators, Bishop said. In phone calls from prison, her ex-husband admitted inviting at least seven strangers to abuse her while she was drugged. None of the men has been caught.

Police lack awareness of organised drug facilitation

Bishop believes police missed valuable opportunities to identify them due to a lack of awareness about the crime. Even now, she fears men she passes on the street could be the strangers involved in her abuse. It is on my mind all day, every day, she said. Bishop decided to waive her anonymity and tell her story this month in an ITV News documentary titled Laura's Story: The Stranger in My Bed.

Her ex-husband also livestreamed her abuse on Chatroulette, a platform for chatting with strangers that has been dogged by content moderation issues. Every single part of his abuse journey was made easier through technology, said Bishop, who is also a tech safety expert. From purchasing the drug to understanding tactics, finding other perpetrators and getting them to my home, and then streaming it live online.

In the Manchester trial, the husband was arrested after German journalists exposed a global Telegram group for people interested in sex with someone who was asleep. Another UK survivor, Zoe Watts, launched a campaign called #EndEyeCheck to raise awareness about the crimes. They are sometimes shared online with the hashtag EyeCheck, a tactic used by perpetrators to show that drugged victims are fully unconscious. It is an international emergency, Bishop said.

But certainly for a small island like the UK, it is very, very prevalent.