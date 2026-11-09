ERA SolarBox delivers 250 kilowatt solar power per unit

ERA's new SolarBox unit offers 250 kilowatt solar capacity in a 40 foot container, targeting industrial sectors and offering low cost renewable energy in Singapore.

Singapore an clean technology startup ERA has introduced SolarBox, a modular solar energy unit designed to deliver up to 250 kilowatt peak of capacity within a standard 40 foot container. The system integrates with grid infrastructure, battery energy storage, and diesel generators to provide flexible power solutions.

Low Energy Cost Advantage

SolarBox achieves a levelised cost of energy ranging from $0.03 to $0.04 per kilowatt hour under favorable conditions. This cost stands in sharp contrast to the average wholesale electricity price of $0.41 per kilowatt hour in Singapore, according to data from the Energy Market Company. The significant price differential positions the technology as an economically viable alternative for high consumption sectors.

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Rapid Deployment Mechanics

Two personnel can deploy a single unit in approximately two hours using the system's accordion style panels. The panels are scalable to fit available ground space, allowing for adaptable configurations. Four units combine to provide one megawatt peak of direct current solar capacity. ERA CEO Frank Phuan stated that utility scale deployments, such as a 100 megawatt requirement, can be executed by a team of ten people in about two weeks.

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Target Industrial Sectors

The technology targets remote industrial operations, island communities, and locations with limited grid access. Key sectors include mining, logistics, construction, data centers, agriculture, and ports. The system also supports disaster response and defense operations that require rapid access to reliable power sources.

Leadership and Vision

ERA was founded by solar pioneer Frank Phuan. The company aims to reduce reliance on diesel generation in sectors currently facing energy security challenges. The modular design allows for scalability, supporting both small site needs and large utility scale projects across Southeast Asia.