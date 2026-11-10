Eric Zemmour Confirms Candidacy for French Presidential Election

French politician Eric Zemmour officially confirms he will run in the upcoming presidential election, aiming to preserve national identity amid rising competition from Marine Le Pen.

Paris, November 10 - Eric Zemmour has officially confirmed his intention to stand as a candidate in the next French presidential election. The leader of the Reconquete party made the announcement on Tuesday during an interview with TF1 TV, marking a significant move in the political landscape ahead of the vote.

Zemmour Announces Presidential Bid

Speaking directly to the broadcaster, Zemmour stated that he would indeed be a candidate in the upcoming presidential race. He emphasized that his motivation is to ensure the country remains culturally distinct and historically rooted. His declaration signals a formal entry into the contest against other prominent political figures.

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Platform Focused on National Identity

Zemmour explained that he is running to try and keep a France that is French. He added that his primary goal is to ensure the future of the country remains French. This stance aligns with his long-standing political platform which focuses heavily on national sovereignty and cultural preservation. He aims to appeal to voters concerned about demographic and cultural shifts.

Political History and Past Convictions

The politician previously ran in the 2022 election where he secured seven percent of the votes in the first round. Before entering full-time politics, Zemmour was a well-known newspaper journalist and television commentator. However, his career has been marked by legal challenges. In 2020, he received a criminal conviction for remarks calling Muslim women and men wearing traditional religious clothing part of an invasion and colonization.

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Competition From Le Pen and Melenchon

A poll released on Monday indicated that far-right leader Marine Le Pen and hard-left rival Jean-Luc Melenchon have consolidated their lead in voting intentions. Their positions appear stronger than Zemmour's current standing in the early stages of the campaign. This data suggests a tight race among the top contenders for the presidency.

Rally Support and Campaign Launch

Recent events show Zemmour actively engaging with supporters. On January 12, 2026, he attended a political rally to launch the campaign of Sarah Knafo for the mayoral elections in Paris. This appearance demonstrated his continued influence within the movement despite the earlier poll results showing competitors ahead. His presence at such events helps maintain visibility for his broader presidential ambitions.