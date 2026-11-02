Erik ten Hag warns Manchester United of relegation risk

Former manager Erik ten Hag says Manchester United could face relegation due to the Premier League's strength after a 2-0 loss to Chelsea.

Former Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has issued a stark warning regarding the future of the club, stating that relegation is a genuine possibility. This caution comes in the wake of a 2-0 defeat to Chelsea on Saturday, a result that left United sitting just one position above the drop zone in the Premier League standings.

United's Worrying Slide Into Trouble

The loss to Chelsea exacerbated an already concerning situation for the club, which currently sits in 17th place in the table. United has accumulated only seven points from its first nine games of the season, a record that places them precariously close to the automatic relegation spots.

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At present, United is positioned above Crystal Palace, which holds the final relegation place, but only on the basis of goal difference. This narrow margin highlights the fragility of their current standing and the intense pressure they face to secure points in their remaining fixtures.

Adding to the anxiety is the team's poor recent form, which includes a winless streak in their last nine matches. This duration represents the longest period without a victory for the club since 1984, according to data from the statistical firm Opta. The inability to break this slump has raised serious questions about the team's momentum and confidence.

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Board Defies Logic By Keeping Carrick

Despite the evident struggles, the United board made the decision to retain interim manager Michael Carrick for the crucial Chelsea match. This choice was made even though the team had recently suffered a humiliating 3-0 defeat at home to Bournemouth.

Furthermore, the decision persisted despite a heavy 4-1 loss to Como in the Champions League earlier in the week. The continuity of Carrick's leadership stands in contrast to the turmoil evident in the team's performance and results on the pitch, suggesting a strategic gamble by the club's hierarchy.

Ten Hag Highlights League Competitiveness

When asked about the realistic threat of United being relegated for the first time in more than fifty years, Ten Hag spoke candidly to ESPN. He emphasized that the Premier League's overall quality makes such an outcome highly plausible for any team that falls into a negative trajectory.

Ten Hag noted that all squads in the league are strong and managed by capable individuals. He explained that if a team loses a key match and subsequently enters a vicious circle of defeat, it becomes incredibly difficult to escape the relegation battle. This analysis underscores the relentless nature of top-flight English football.

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The Dutch manager, who was appointed as the technical director of FC Twente ahead of the 2026-27 season, reflected on his own tenure at United. He arrived in 2022 and successfully guided the club to win both the FA Cup and the League Cup. However, he was sacked in 2024 after a period where the team had not won a trophy for six years prior to his arrival.

Looking ahead, United faces a critical period with immediate challenges on the horizon. The team is set to host AS Roma in the Champions League on Tuesday, followed by a Premier League clash against Aston Villa on Sunday. These matches will be vital in determining whether the team can halt its slide and secure its position in the league.