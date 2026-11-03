ERP 2 Data to Be Used for Law Enforcement and Criminal Investigations from January 2027

From January 2027, ERP 2 on-board unit data will be available to Home Team agencies for preventing, detecting and solving crimes, with access governed by existing legal and data safeguards. The data will also support LTA enforcement against vehicle-related offences such as illegal cross-border taxis and deregistered vehicles.

From January 2027, information stored on the next-generation Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) 2 on-board units (OBUs) is expected to be used to prevent, detect and solve crimes.

Goh Pei Ming Outlines Law Enforcement Data Use

Senior Minister of State for Home Affairs Goh Pei Ming said ERP 2 OBU data will be among the investigation and intelligence tools made available to the authorities in the effort to fight crime. Goh was speaking in Parliament on Nov 3 in reply to a question from Jackson Lam of Nee Soon GRC. Lam asked whether the ERP 2 system could be used for law enforcement and what safeguards would govern such access.

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He also asked how long vehicle-specific data from OBUs could be retained. Goh said ERP 2 data will be subject to safeguards on its access and use, as with other data used by the Home Team. Access and use by law enforcement agencies will be bound by the same legal and data governance safeguards that apply to all other sensors or information sources.

Goh said the police will hold data obtained only for the duration needed to fulfil the purpose for which it was accessed. Where the data is used for criminal investigations or court proceedings, the police will retain it for as long as necessary to complete the investigation or the court proceedings.

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For example, under Section 20 of the Criminal Procedure Code, the police may order the production of any document or other thing necessary or desirable for an investigation, inquiry, trial or other proceeding. Home Team agencies are already authorised by law to obtain information from all available sources, including sensors.

Sun Xueling Details ERP 2 Security Measures

In a separate parliamentary question, Tin Pei Ling of Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC asked what measures have been put in place to protect the use of ERP 2 data, and whether data collected might support enforcement and investigations by other government agencies. Senior Minister of State for National Development and Transport Sun Xueling said much like ERP 1, ERP 2 supports functions related to motoring, including the enforcement of laws and regulations.

Sun said the OBUs are designed with a high level of security and encryption. The system conforms to stringent international technical standards and strict regulations by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) to ensure safety, reliability and interoperability. Sun said: Data stored in the OBUs cannot be directly accessed by motorists. That is not the intention.

So, any data transmitted by the OBUs can only be accessed by the Government and is stored in a secure environment. She explained that data collected on individual vehicles is aggregated and anonymised when transferred to LTA's backend systems for traffic planning and management. But when specific vehicles need to be identified for enforcement purposes, the Land Transport Authority can retrieve location data from sensors and systems, she said.

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Sun said LTA has done this for enforcement against serious offences such as illegal cross-border taxi services and for detecting deregistered vehicles. Like all other government data, ERP 2 data will be subject to existing statutory obligations, she added. The LTA in September said the new ERP system will be used in enforcement efforts for vehicle-related offences.

LTA Enforces Vehicle Offences With ERP 2 Data

These include illegal cross-border taxi services, deregistered vehicles, off-peak cars driven outside their permitted hours, and vehicles such as those on lay-up and keeping schemes that should not be driven on roads. These offences were already enforced under the previous ERP system. Unused vehicles on the lay-up scheme must be kept at a designated garage address, and owners are temporarily exempted from paying road tax.

Those on the keeping scheme are deregistered or special-category vehicles that have to be kept in a private compound for static display purposes. Satellite technology vehicles must be fitted with the next-generation OBU from Jan 1, 2027. LTA in October 2023 said the collected data would be used only for payment, charges and enforcement, for instance against non-payment of ERP charges.

LTA in the past said there were no immediate plans to introduce distance-based charging when ERP 2 was first announced, though such charging may come later in a future phase. An experimental camera-based ERP system recorded 97.2 per cent average accuracy. LTA has also been running pilot testing of Broadcast Alert Messages via ERP 2.0 OBUs.

ERP 2 OBUs Test Public Warning System Alerts

In one test, a broadcast alert message pop-up appeared on the ERP 2.0 OBU for cars, with intermittent broadcasts starting from 2.45pm on 1 Feb 2026. The alert announced that the Public Warning System Important Message signal had been sounded as part of Exercise SG Ready 2026 and encouraged members of the public to tune in to any local radio station to hear the year's Total Defence message.

Roadside parking payment via OBU is now under way for 1,000 trial users. New ERP 2 road markings and signs are to be rolled out across Singapore from October. The government has confirmed that ERP 2 data can be used for law enforcement purposes, with access subject to existing statutory obligations and safeguards. The arrangements mirror how other government data is handled, with retention limited to what is necessary for investigations, court proceedings or the specific enforcement purpose.