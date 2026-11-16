ERP rates to rise at two expressway locations from Jan 4; Orchard Road Saturday charges may return

LTA will increase ERP rates at two expressway locations from Jan 4 and is assessing whether to resume Saturday ERP charges along Orchard Road, while temporarily reducing rates at 12 locations during the December school holidays.

Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) rates at two expressway locations will rise by S$1 from Jan 4, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced on Monday (Nov 16).

The increase aims to manage congestion observed during monitoring in October. The two locations are Northbound CTE before the PIE, and PIE at Kallang Bahru and the slip road into Bendemeer. Rates at the two PIE locations will increase from S$4 to S$5. The rate for northbound CTE towards PIE will rise to S$1.

Also read Motorcyclist, 31, Dies in Jurong West Crash, Fourth Fatal Road Accident in Four Days

LTA Reviews Orchard Road ERP

LTA is also assessing whether to resume ERP charges along Orchard Road on Saturdays. Traffic speeds within the Orchard Cordon have persistently remained below optimal levels on Saturdays since October 2025. This situation has been ongoing for a year. The authority said it will continue monitoring traffic conditions and assess whether to reinstate Saturday ERP operations for the Orchard Cordon in the next quarter.

Advertisement

ERP operations in the Orchard Road area have been in place since Sept 7. Separately, LTA is monitoring congestion at two other locations. These are the CTE towards the Seletar Expressway (SLE) near the Braddell Road entry, and the Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE) towards the Marina Coastal Expressway (MCE) near the Airport Road entry. Traffic speeds at both locations have persistently been lower than optimal, LTA said.

The authority will introduce ERP charging at these locations if road congestion persists. Meanwhile, motorists will pay lower ERP rates at selected locations during the December school holidays. LTA said rates will be temporarily reduced at 12 locations across 31 specified time periods from Nov 23 to Dec 31. These locations and time slots were identified in anticipation of lower traffic demand.

Holiday ERP Discounts Announced

Rates will revert to the prevailing ERP rates from Jan 4. The reduced locations include Southbound CTE after Braddell Road and the PIE slip road into Southbound CTE, with a set of four gantries. KPE (ECP) after Defu Flyover is also included. LTA said rates for other previously announced timeslots and gantries remain unchanged. Motorists are encouraged to plan their journeys and consider alternative routes.