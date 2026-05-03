Escalating Conflict in Southern Lebanon: Israeli Airstrikes, Civilian Casualties, and Destruction of Religious Sites

The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah in southern Lebanon has intensified, with Israeli airstrikes killing at least seven people and destroying parts of a Catholic convent. Despite a ceasefire, both sides continue to exchange attacks, leading to significant civilian casualties and widespread destruction. The war has also sparked international condemnation over the targeting of religious sites.

Sanaa Khalil, a 35-year-old Syrian farmer, lies on a hospital bed in the southern Lebanese port city of Tyre after losing both legs in an Israeli airstrike while working in a banana plantation.

The attack occurred on May 1, 2026, amid escalating tensions between Israel and Hezbollah, despite a ceasefire that went into effect on April 17. The conflict has led to widespread destruction and civilian casualties on both sides of the border. On May 2, Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon resulted in the deaths of at least seven people and injured several others.

The Israeli military also demolished parts of a Catholic convent in the border village of Yaroun, claiming it had been used by Hezbollah to launch rocket attacks. The Basilian Salvatorian Sisters, who oversee the convent, confirmed that the structure was destroyed by bulldozers, though it had been abandoned since the 2006 Israel-Hezbollah war. The convent housed a school and a clinic, both of which had been relocated due to the ongoing conflict.

The Israeli military acknowledged the damage but stated that it halted further destruction once it realized the building was linked to a church. Hezbollah has reportedly used the site in the past to fire rockets into Israel. The destruction of the convent follows recent incidents that have drawn international condemnation, including an Israeli soldier wielding an axe against a statue of Jesus in the village of Debel.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah continues to launch attacks on Israeli forces, including a drone strike on a house in the coastal village of Bayed. The Israeli military has conducted extensive operations along the Lebanese border, destroying buildings it claims were used by Hezbollah. A video released by the Israeli military shows soldiers walking among the ruins of a football stadium in Bint Jbeil, which it says was booby-trapped by Hezbollah.

The conflict began on March 2, when Hezbollah fired rockets into northern Israel following the U.S.-Israel war on Iran. Since then, Israel has carried out hundreds of airstrikes and a ground invasion, capturing dozens of border towns and villages. Lebanon and Israel have engaged in direct talks for the first time in over three decades, but the ceasefire remains fragile.

According to Lebanon's Health Ministry, the war has resulted in 2,659 deaths and 8,183 injuries since it began two months ago





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Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Lebanon War Civilian Casualties Religious Sites Destruction Ceasefire Violations

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