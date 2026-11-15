Philippines-China South China Sea Tensions Escalate Under Marcos Jr.

Maritime disputes between the Philippines and China have intensified under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., leading to confrontations, diplomatic sanctions, and a Philippine pivot toward the United States. A timeline of key events from 2025 to 2026 details the escalation.

Relations between Manila and Beijing have soured under Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. The Philippines has pivoted back towards the United States, which supports the Southeast Asian nation in its maritime disputes with China.

A timeline of key events over the last two years shows how tensions have escalated. On January 6, 2025, the Philippines deployed ships and aircraft to monitor China's largest coast guard vessel in its exclusive economic zone. On February 18, Manila accused the Chinese navy of a dangerous flyby near Scarborough Shoal, a claim Beijing disputed. On March 28, satellite images showed China deployed two H-6 bombers around Scarborough Shoal.

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Escalating Military Drills With Allies

On May 5, the Philippines challenged a Chinese research ship over what it said was an illegal marine survey off the Ilocos coast. On August 4, the Philippine and Indian navies sailed together for the first time in the South China Sea. On August 12, Manila criticised Chinese dangerous manoeuvres at Scarborough Shoal, saying they led to a Chinese ship collision.

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The next day, China said it drove away a US destroyer that sailed near the shoal, while the US Navy said its action was in line with international law. On September 10, China approved the creation of a national nature reserve at Scarborough Shoal. On September 16, the Chinese coast guard fired water cannon at Philippine ships near Scarborough Shoal, and the Philippines accused Beijing of aggressive action that injured one person.

On October 12, Manila accused the Chinese coast guard of ramming and firing water cannon at Philippine fisheries vessels near Philippine-occupied Thitu Island. In 2026, tensions continued. On January 20, China said it drove away Philippine aircraft that illegally intruded into the airspace over Scarborough Shoal. On January 27, the Philippine and US militaries held joint military drills near Scarborough Shoal.

Joint Exercises And Espionage Accusations

On February 27, the Philippines joined maritime drills with allies the US and Japan in the South China Sea, and China also conducted similar drills in the disputed sea. On March 4, the Philippines apprehended Filipino nationals suspected of spying for China. On March 18, China expelled two Philippine aircraft above Scarborough Shoal. On March 20, the Philippines accused a Chinese navy ship of directing its fire-control radar against one of its vessels.

On March 29, China conducted naval, air and coast guard patrols around Scarborough Shoal after Beijing and Manila resumed talks on energy co-operation. On April 9, the Philippine Coast Guard accused Chinese forces of directly firing flares at its aircraft in the South China Sea. On April 25, China held live-fire drills in waters near Luzon island as Manila and Washington staged war games.

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On April 27, the Philippines and US staged drills in Palawan province near the South China Sea. On May 2, the US and Philippines deployed an anti-ship missile system in a province near Taiwan for war games. On May 7, the Philippines said a Chinese vessel conducted illegal research near the gas-rich Reed Bank in the South China Sea. On June 9, the Philippines took diplomatic action against China over a floating structure in the South China Sea.

Sanctions And Diplomatic Failures

On June 11, China announced sanctions against Philippine Defence Secretary Gilberto Teodoro, saying he had repeatedly made erroneous remarks concerning China. This came after diplomatic efforts, such as resumed energy cooperation talks, failed to de-escalate physical confrontations. On July 20, the Philippines said Chinese coast guard personnel struck a Philippine navy sailor in the head using a wooden baton during an encounter in the South China Sea.

On July 23, Manila said a Chinese coast guard vessel fired water cannon at a Philippine government fisheries vessel at Scarborough Shoal. On September 18, the Philippines said a China coast guard vessel rammed a Philippine boat on a refuelling mission. On September 25, the Philippines accused China of obstructing a resupply mission to troops at Second Thomas Shoal. On October 16, the Philippines chided China's ambassador over his thinly veiled threat of force.

Enduring Hostility And Fragile Peace

On October 19, the Philippines said it summoned China's ambassador to Manila over remarks conveying a threat. The cumulative effect of these incidents has solidified a hostile status quo. The ongoing disputes highlight the fragility of peace in the South China Sea and the deepening alliance between Manila and Washington as a counterbalance to Beijing's assertive actions.