Esso and Sinopec trim diesel prices as regional tensions lift crude

Two major Singapore fuel retailers each cut diesel rates by five cents per litre, offering temporary relief to drivers amid rising global oil prices and heightened Middle East tensions.

Diesel fuel prices in Singapore saw a modest decline on Thursday May 28 as two major suppliers announced cuts of five cents per litre. The first of the adjustments came from Sinopec in the early afternoon, which reduced its diesel rate by five cents.

Later in the evening Esso followed suit, matching the same reduction. The coordinated move provided a brief reprieve for owners of diesel‑powered vehicles ahead of the Hari Raya Haji celebrations that begin on May 26. After the changes the cheapest diesel offering on the market is listed at Smart Energy at $2.71 per litre, while the highest price remains at Caltex, Esso and Shell at $4.37 per litre.

By comparison, the more widely used 95 octane gasoline is priced between $2.64 at Cnergy and $3.46 at Caltex, Esso, Shell and Sinopec, with SPC positioned near the upper end at $3.42. These figures reflect the posted rates as of May 28 and represent the latest in a series of small adjustments that have taken place over recent weeks. The price moves occurred against a backdrop of rising global oil prices.

On Thursday morning the benchmark crude surged more than three percent to close at US$97.80 a barrel. The rally was sparked by statements from Iran's Revolutionary Guard, which warned of a possible strike on a United States airbase in response to regional tensions. At the same time, the United States President addressed the cabinet, emphasizing that no single nation could dominate the Strait of Hormuz.

He warned that Oman, a long‑time partner of the United States, would need to adhere to international norms or face severe consequences. The President's remarks underscored the geopolitical fragility of the vital shipping lane and hinted at the possibility of further military actions in the region. These developments highlight the interconnected nature of regional events and domestic fuel pricing.

While the five‑cent cuts by Esso and Sinopec provide short‑term relief for commuters, the broader upward pressure on crude could soon translate into higher retail prices if the geopolitical situation escalates. Analysts suggest that the current reductions are largely symbolic, aimed at maintaining market share during a festive period, rather than a sign of a sustained downward trend in energy costs.

Consumers are advised to monitor price announcements closely, as future adjustments will likely reflect the evolving dynamics of global oil markets and regional security concerns





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Diesel Price Cut Singapore Fuel Market Global Oil Prices Middle East Tension Hari Raya Haji

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