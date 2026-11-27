Esso joined Shell and Sinopec in reducing petrol prices in Singapore, cutting rates by four cents for the second consecutive day. While retail fuel costs declined, geopolitical tensions involving the Houthis and Iran continue to influence crude oil market dynamics.

Esso has reduced petrol prices in Singapore for the second consecutive day, becoming the third major fuel retailer to participate in this latest round of cost cuts.

The announcement came via a price board update at approximately 6pm on Thursday, November 26. The Chandra Asri-owned company lowered prices by four cents across its 92-, 95-, and 98-octane petrol grades. This move aligns Esso with competitors Shell and Sinopec, which have also recently adjusted their retail fuel rates in the local market. Despite the reductions in petrol, Esso maintained its diesel price unchanged.

Also read Shell Cuts Petrol Prices by 4 Cents as Brent Oil Drops

Esso Joins Shell And Sinopec In Fuel Cuts

This decision mirrors the strategy adopted by Shell and Sinopec, indicating a coordinated approach to diesel pricing among the major suppliers during this specific market adjustment period. Following these adjustments, the price for the more widely consumed 95-octane petrol now ranges from $3.56 to $3.60 per litre. The lower end of this spectrum, at $3.56, is offered by Esso, Shell, Sinopec, and SPC.

In contrast, Caltex continues to charge $3.60 per litre for the same grade of petrol. These price points reflect the rates as of 7.30am on November 26. It is important to note that all stated prices are before any applicable discounts are applied to consumers. Notably, SPC has not raised its fuel prices since October 16.

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This contrasts with the recent volatility seen in the broader market, where prices had previously spiked before these latest reductions were implemented. The timing of these price cuts comes amid lingering supply concerns driven by escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Global crude oil prices fell on Thursday, reversing some of the gains from the previous trading session. Brent crude futures decreased by 82 cents, or 0.87 percent, closing at $93.79 a barrel at 5.39pm Singapore time.

Global Crude Prices Fall Amid Supply Worries

Meanwhile, US West Texas Intermediate crude futures dropped by 35 cents, or 0.42 percent, to settle at $83.33 a barrel. These fluctuations in crude prices were influenced by reports that Yemen's Houthi rebels attacked Saudi Arabia's largest oil refinery. The refinery is part of a complex that also serves as a major export terminal for Saudi crude, making it a critical piece of infrastructure for the global energy supply chain.

The Saudi government and state oil firm Aramco did not immediately respond to requests for comment regarding the attack. However, analysts expect such incidents to increase the geopolitical risk premium attached to oil prices, even as markets attempt to digest the news. Compounding these supply worries is the disruption of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital chokepoint for global oil trade. Oil supplies in this region had been recovering to near pre-war levels before these recent developments.

On Wednesday, an oil tanker hit a naval mine and caught fire in a restricted zone within the strait. The semi-official Fars news agency cited the Iranian Army in a statement confirming that mines struck ships in the area, further raising fears of supply chain interruptions. The combination of refinery attacks in Saudi Arabia and mining incidents in the Strait of Hormuz has created a complex backdrop for fuel pricing.

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Geopolitical Risks Shape Future Fuel Pricing

While retailers like Esso have lowered local pump prices, the underlying geopolitical risks remain a significant factor for future market stability.