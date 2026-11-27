Fong Hoe Fang concludes his 30-year publishing career at Ethos Books with three new hardcover collections by Aaron Lee, Toh Hsien Min, and Koh Beng Liang, marking a significant moment for Singapore poetry.

Fong Hoe Fang has announced his retirement from the publishing industry, ending a nearly 30-year career that began when he launched three poetry collections in 1997. The 72-year-old founder of Ethos Books confirmed the decision during the Singapore Writers Festival 2026, stating he wishes to focus on his family and grandchildren after decades of dedicated service to the literary community.

Fong Hoe Fang Announces Retirement After Three Decades

Fong Hoe Fang unveiled his final contribution to the Singapore poetry scene as a parting gift before stepping away from the business. The announcement was made at the Singapore Writers Festival 2026, where he introduced three new hardcover poetry books published under his independent imprint, Dakota Books. The release serves as a symmetrical conclusion to his career, which started with a similar trio of poetry launches in 1997. Fong Hoe Fang explicitly stated that he is getting tired and wants to prioritize his personal life, including caring for his grandchildren and spending more time with his family after a long professional journey.

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Aaron Lee, Toh Hsien Min, And Koh Beng Liang Release New Works

The final publication features new collections by Aaron Lee, Toh Hsien Min, and Koh Beng Liang, marking a significant return for these three poets who have not released solo works in over a decade. Aaron Lee, aged 54, presents Star-Grazing, which combines poems from his earlier out-of-print collections with newer material. Toh Hsien Min, 51, offers What These Things Represent, a series of 32 sonnets curated from approximately 200 poems written over 15 years. Koh Beng Liang, whose last solo collection was published 24 years ago, releases Signal To Noise, which explores themes relevant to his background in technology and software engineering.

Dakota Books Hardcover Format And Historical Context

These three collections are designed in an unusual hardcover format by Dakota Books, reflecting a deliberate choice to create lasting physical artifacts for the poetry scene. Fong Hoe Fang recalled the initial skepticism he faced when starting poetry publishing, noting that critics once labeled Singapore a cultural desert. However, he pointed out that the first three collections launched in 1997, including Lee's A Visitation Of Sunlight, sold 300 to 400 copies immediately and moved an additional 1,000 copies over time. Fong Hoe Fang noted that international publishers at the London book fair viewed these sales numbers as bestsellers compared to much larger markets, validating the potential of local poetry even during the industry's early struggles.

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Aaron Lee Explores Indigeneity And Island Connections

Aaron Lee's new work reflects a deepened interest in indigeneity and the connections between islands, a theme present in his previous 2014 collection Coastlands. Lee describes the release as a full-circle moment with Fong Hoe Fang, highlighting his evolving perspective on Singapore's place within the Malay world and the Pacific. His work includes collaborations with his wife, Namiko Chan Takahashi, an artist dedicated to Hawaiian arts, and explores spiritual connections to Hawaii. Lee's poetry incorporates lyrics for choral songs and examines perspectives such as that of Enrique the Black, an interpreter for Ferdinand Magellan, emphasizing his outward-bending creative energies and focus on collaboration and natural observation.

Toh Hsien Min's Rigorous Editorial Process For Sonnets

Toh Hsien Min applied a rigorous selection process for What These Things Represent, culling his work down to 32 sonnets from an initial pool of roughly 200. This selection represents a 16% publishing rate, with poems written over a span from 1998 to 2026. Toh compared the editorial process to stirring kaya until it transforms from liquid to custard, insisting that each collection must possess a unique governing aesthetic. His last local solo collection was Means To An End in 2008, which was shortlisted for the Singapore Literature Prize, and he also published a French-English collection in Paris in 2016. The new sonnets navigate various morose situations and ponderings, showcasing a persona shaped by years of meticulous craft and selective refinement.