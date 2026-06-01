EtonHouse Founder's Unwavering Commitment to Play-Based Education Despite Early Losses

An entrepreneur highlights how EtonHouse founder Ng Gim Choo persevered with her child-centric educational philosophy despite initial financial losses and parent skepticism, drawing from her personal experiences as a mother and a career change.

The story of EtonHouse and its founder, Ng Gim Choo , is a powerful testament to the courage required to pursue an unconventional vision in the face of market pressure.

As shared by entrepreneur Joel Chue in a LinkedIn post, Ng Gim Choo's journey began not with a business plan, but with a profound personal conviction about how children should learn. Having built a decade-long career as an audit manager at Ernst & Young and later a partner in an audit firm, she willingly gave it up to accompany her husband on international assignments, first to London and then to Hong Kong.

It was during this period as a full-time mother that she observed a transformative difference in how her daughter was educated, an experience that would eventually catalyze her second career. Her pivotal moment came in London. After her daughter had been scolded in a Singapore kindergarten for coloring a morning glory flower purple instead of red-an incident that led the child to refuse to attend school-Ng found a starkly different environment at Pembridge Hall in London.

There, teachers engaged with children at eye level, and the classroom buzzed with excitement rather than fear of making mistakes. This observation crystallized her belief that education should be centered on play, curiosity, and the child's innate desire to learn. When the family returned to Singapore in 1995, she channeled this belief into founding the first EtonHouse at Broadrick Road at the age of 43, despite having no formal background in education. The early challenges were formidable.

The school lost S$1 million in its first year. Parents, accustomed to more traditional academic models, would visit, see children engaged in play, and ask dismissively, "What did my child learn today?

" The children's honest reply-"We played"-was not the answer paying parents, who were spending S$1,000 a month, expected to hear. Many advised Ng to conform to the prevailing educational norms to attract and retain customers. Yet, she held firm to her principle, famously articulated as: "Children come first, teachers second, and shareholder returns come last.

" This was a direct rejection of the conventional business maxim that the customer is always right, a stance that would test her resolve and finances. Over time, the results of her steadfast approach began to manifest. Students, nurtured in an environment that encouraged curiosity and self-expression, grew remarkably articulate and confident even at a young age. Satisfied parents became evangelists, sharing their children's developmental progress with their networks.

This organic, word-of-mouth advocacy gradually turned the tide. What started as a financial loss transformed into a thriving, respected educational institution with a significant presence in Singapore and beyond. Ng Gim Choo's story underscores a critical lesson for entrepreneurs and leaders: deep, value-driven vision can sometimes require ignoring immediate customer feedback if it conflicts with a higher purpose.

It highlights the tension between market-driven adaptation and mission-driven integrity, suggesting that true innovation often involves educating the market rather than simply following its dictates





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