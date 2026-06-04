EU and China Engage in Fresh Trade Talks to Ease Tensions in Paris

EU and Chinese trade officials meet in Paris to de-escalate trade frictions, addressing disputes over market access, subsidies, and protectionism, ahead of a possible visit by China's commerce minister.

The European Union and China are set to hold new trade talks in Paris, marking a critical step in efforts to de-escalate growing tensions between the two economic powers.

The discussions will take place on the sidelines of a ministerial meeting hosted by the French government, which brings together trade officials from various nations to address pressing global commerce issues. EU Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic and China's Vice Commerce Minister Li Chenggang are expected to lead their respective delegations, focusing on laying the groundwork for more substantive engagement in the coming weeks.

The meeting comes ahead of a possible visit by Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao to Brussels later this month, which could signal a willingness from both sides to find common ground amid a backdrop of escalating trade disputes. The EU has recently intensified its pushback against what it deems unfair Chinese trade practices, particularly in sectors where China's state-subsidized industries have gained a competitive edge.

The bloc has proposed new measures to limit Chinese access to parts of the European market, including anti-subsidy investigations into Chinese electric vehicles and green technology products. These actions are part of a broader strategy to protect European industries from what officials describe as market distortions caused by Beijing's industrial policies. In response, China has accused the EU of resorting to protectionism and has warned of retaliatory measures that could affect European exports, such as agricultural goods and luxury items.

The Paris talks are seen as a crucial opportunity to prevent a full-blown trade war, which would have significant repercussions for global supply chains and economic stability. Beyond the immediate trade disputes, the discussions in Paris will also touch on deeper structural issues, including the role of the World Trade Organization in resolving international trade conflicts, the need for more transparent investment rules, and the protection of intellectual property rights.

The EU is seeking commitments from China to adhere to global trade norms and to reduce its reliance on state subsidies and forced technology transfers. Meanwhile, China aims to secure assurances that the EU will not implement discriminatory measures against its firms and will maintain open market access.

The outcome of these talks will have far-reaching implications for the global economic order, as both the EU and China navigate a complex geopolitical landscape shaped by US-China rivalry, the war in Ukraine, and the push for a green transition. Observers expect that the coming weeks will be decisive in determining whether the two sides can move toward a more cooperative relationship or if tensions will continue to escalate





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