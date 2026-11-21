The EU and Indonesia signed a comprehensive trade and investment agreement in Brussels on Nov 21, removing tariffs on most goods and aiming to boost both economies. The deal still requires ratification and could take effect in early 2027.

The European Union and Indonesia signed a trade and investment deal in Brussels on Nov 21 after 10 years of negotiations, the European Commission said.

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen and Indonesian Minister of Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto attended the signing ceremony. The accord is expected to come into force early next year, pending ratification. The Indonesia-European Union Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, known as CEPA, and the ancillary Investment Protection Agreement will open investment in strategic sectors such as electric vehicles, electronics, and pharmaceuticals.

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CEPA Deal To Boost EU Exports

Brussels said the pact is projected to increase EU exports to Southeast Asia's largest economy by almost 40 per cent within 15 years. Von der Leyen called it one of the most ambitious deals the EU has concluded in Asia. She said together the two sides represent a market of 730 million people. She thanked Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, who she said will visit Brussels on Dec 11.

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Under the agreement, the EU removes tariffs on more than 98 per cent of European exports to the world's fourth most populous country, including food, agricultural and industrial products. The EU said this will help save over 600 million euros, or about 658 million US dollars, a year in customs duties. Around 90 per cent of Indonesian exports to the EU will be tariff-free, Airlangga said.

He noted this is expected to benefit the country's top shipments to the bloc including palm oil, footwear, textiles and fisheries. He hailed a new chapter in economic relations with the EU. Airlangga said the benefits for Indonesian exporters are concrete and measurable, according to the EU statement. The pact removes tariffs on more than 90 per cent of products overall.

Indonesia To Cut Duties On EU Cars

Indonesia will cut duties on EU cars, which currently reach up to 50 per cent. Indonesia will also remove duties on most EU agricultural exports. The agreement protects 221 EU geographical indications. The EU currently exports around 1 billion euros per year of agri-food products to Indonesia.

Palm oil and deforestation had posed stumbling blocks to the negotiations. The pact includes mechanisms for cooperation on regulatory and sustainability issues as well as a dedicated protocol on palm oil to allay some of the related concerns. Brussels said the deal will boost economic growth. The EU's GDP is projected to be 16 billion euros higher and Indonesia's 27 billion euros higher by 2042 than they would be without the agreement.

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Trade Pact Diversifies EU Markets

The deal is part of the bloc's efforts to diversify its trade and offset the impact of US President Donald Trump's tariffs. The EU faces challenges from both the United States and China. The pact may save EU exporters 650 million euros and boost EU agri-food sales to Indonesia. Negotiations for the deal were concluded last year, almost a decade after they were launched.

The trade deal was initially concluded in September 2025. It will likely come into effect in early 2027 as the European Parliament still needs to sign off and both sides need to complete internal procedures. The European Parliament has to greenlight the pact and Indonesian authorities must complete the ratification process before it can provisionally come into effect. Both Brussels and Jakarta have said the deal will open markets and strengthen economic ties between the two regions.