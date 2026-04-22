EU Approves €90 Billion Loan for Ukraine After Resolving Dispute with Hungary

The European Union has approved a €90 billion loan for Ukraine following a resolution to a months-long dispute with Hungary over the Druzhba oil pipeline. The agreement unlocks vital financial aid for Kyiv and paves the way for a new round of sanctions against Russia.

The European Union has finally approved a substantial €90 billion (approximately US$106 billion) loan package for Ukraine , resolving a prolonged dispute with Hungary that centered around the Druzhba oil pipeline.

This breakthrough comes after months of deadlock, with Hungary, under the leadership of Viktor Orban, initially refusing to consent to the financial aid until Ukraine addressed concerns regarding the functionality of the pipeline. The Druzhba pipeline, a critical artery for Russian oil supply to Hungary and Slovakia, had been impacted by a Russian strike, leading to disruptions in oil flow. Hungary accused Ukraine of deliberately delaying repairs, a claim Kyiv vehemently denied.

The situation highlighted the complex geopolitical dynamics at play, with Hungary maintaining closer ties to Russia than many other EU member states. The approval of the loan is a significant boost for Ukraine, which is facing immense economic strain as it continues to defend itself against Russia's ongoing invasion. The funds are intended to help Ukraine bridge its budgetary gap over the next four years, ensuring the continuation of essential government services and economic stability.

The resolution of the dispute involved Ukraine successfully restarting oil pumping operations to both Hungary and Slovakia. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the completion of the pipeline repairs, and energy giant MOL confirmed that the first crude oil shipments were expected to arrive in Hungary and Slovakia by Thursday. This confirmation served as the key trigger for Hungary to lift its objections to the EU loan package.

The agreement represents a compromise, allowing Ukraine to receive crucial financial support while addressing Hungary’s energy security concerns. The situation was further complicated by the fact that Hungary recently experienced a significant shift in its political landscape with the defeat of Viktor Orban in elections. While the change in leadership wasn't yet fully realized, the prospect of a more pro-EU government under Peter Magyar had raised hopes for a quicker resolution.

However, EU officials had initially braced for a longer wait until Magyar officially assumed office in May. The delay in approving the loan package had become increasingly problematic, particularly in light of reduced financial aid from the United States and a loosening of sanctions on Russian oil. Zelenskyy has consistently voiced his opposition to EU member states continuing to purchase Russian oil and gas, recognizing it as a vital source of revenue for Moscow’s war effort.

Beyond the loan approval, the EU also gave preliminary approval to a new round of sanctions against Russia, which had also been stalled due to the pipeline dispute. This 20th round of sanctions since the start of the conflict in 2022 targets Russia’s energy, banking, and trade sectors, aiming to further cripple its economy and limit its ability to finance the war.

Zelenskyy has been actively urging the EU to intensify sanctions on Russia, especially given the recent easing of pressure from the United States under President Donald Trump. The unblocking of both the loan and the sanctions package signifies a renewed commitment from the EU to support Ukraine and hold Russia accountable for its actions. The agreement underscores the importance of diplomatic negotiation and compromise in navigating complex geopolitical challenges.

The situation also highlights the internal divisions within the EU regarding its approach to Russia and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The successful resolution of this dispute is a positive step towards strengthening EU unity and providing much-needed assistance to Ukraine during a critical period. The funds will be disbursed over a two-year period, providing Ukraine with a stable financial foundation to continue its fight for sovereignty and rebuild its economy





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