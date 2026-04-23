EU Approves €90 Billion Loan Package for Ukraine

The European Union has formally approved a €90 billion loan to support Ukraine's government and military, resolving months of political deadlock. The funds will be crucial for Ukraine's economic stability and defense efforts amid the ongoing conflict with Russia.

The European Union has formally approved a substantial €90 billion (approximately US$106 billion) loan package designed to provide critical financial support to Ukraine . This significant financial commitment underscores Europe’s unwavering support for Ukraine as it continues to defend its sovereignty and maintain essential government and military operations amidst the ongoing conflict with Russia .

The approval, finalized on Thursday, April 23rd, follows recent announcements from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy regarding the successful repairs to a key section of the Druzhba oil pipeline, restoring oil flow to Slovakia and Hungary – a condition directly linked to the release of these vital funds. The path to approval was far from straightforward, marked by months of political contention within the 27-nation EU, notably resistance from Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, widely perceived as having the closest ties to the Kremlin within the bloc.

Orbán’s reluctance stemmed from concerns regarding the impact of sanctions and the broader geopolitical implications of supporting Ukraine. The timing of this financial aid is particularly crucial. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) estimates that Ukraine faces a considerable financing gap of approximately €136 billion (US$158 billion) over the next two years. This EU loan is projected to cover roughly two-thirds of Ukraine’s financial requirements for 2026 and 2027.

Without this infusion of capital, Ukrainian officials have warned of a potential collapse in the country’s ability to fund basic state functions and sustain its defense efforts, potentially as early as this spring. The initial disbursement of funds is anticipated in the coming months, with Ukraine gaining access to €45 billion (US$53 billion) for the remainder of the current year and a further €45 billion (US$53 billion) allocated for the entirety of 2027.

The allocation of these funds will be strategically divided, with approximately one-third dedicated to direct budgetary support for the Ukrainian government, enabling it to maintain essential services and infrastructure. The remaining two-thirds will be channeled towards bolstering Ukraine’s defense capabilities, encompassing the procurement of weapons and the expansion of domestic arms production, crucial for sustaining the country’s resistance. The agreement signifies a major step in bolstering Ukraine’s economic stability and its capacity to withstand the ongoing pressures of the conflict.

The agreement to provide this loan was initially reached in December 2025, but its implementation was stalled due to a dispute centered around the Ukraine-linked segment of the Druzhba oil pipeline. A temporary agreement was reached in December, allowing EU partners to proceed with borrowing the funds on international markets without requiring participation from the Czech Republic, Hungary, and Slovakia.

However, the pipeline experienced an outage in late January following reports of damage caused by a Russian attack, as claimed by Ukrainian officials. This led to accusations from Hungary and Slovakia that Ukraine had deliberately disrupted oil supplies, escalating the situation into a broader political impasse within the EU. The situation was ultimately resolved after Ukraine confirmed the restoration of transit through the pipeline earlier this week, paving the way for the final approval of the loan.

Zelenskyy confirmed the completion of the necessary repairs, removing the last significant obstacle to the agreement. The final step involved unanimous approval of amendments to the EU’s long-term budget to accommodate the future expenditure. A key condition agreed upon by EU leaders is that Ukraine will only begin repaying the loan once Russia provides reparations for the damages caused by the war.

Rather than utilizing Russia’s frozen central bank assets as collateral for the loan, member states opted for a more conservative approach, choosing to borrow the funds themselves to lend to Ukraine, mitigating potential risks associated with legal challenges and potential Russian retaliation. This cautious strategy reflects the complex geopolitical landscape and the desire to ensure the long-term sustainability of the financial support for Ukraine





ChannelNewsAsia / 🏆 6. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ukraine EU Loan Russia Financial Aid

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

US-Israeli War with Iran Causes Major Oil Supply DisruptionThe conflict between the US-Israel and Iran, coupled with potential closure of the Strait of Hormuz, has resulted in the largest oil supply disruption in history, exceeding even the impact of the European gas crisis triggered by the Ukraine war. The IEA has released strategic oil reserves to mitigate price increases.

Read more »

Oil Prices Surge Amidst Strait of Hormuz Attacks and Geopolitical TensionsOil prices rose sharply after reports of attacks on container ships in the Strait of Hormuz, coupled with US actions against Iranian ports and ongoing geopolitical tensions involving Iran, Israel, and Ukraine. Concerns over oil supply disruptions are driving the price increase.

Read more »

Thailand to build S$40 billion land bridge to bypass Malacca Strait%

Read more »

EU Responds to Iran Conflict with Energy Tax Cuts and Gas Storage CoordinationThe European Commission unveils plans to mitigate the energy impact of the Iran conflict, focusing on electricity tax reductions and coordinated gas storage refills. The EU avoids major market interventions, opting for a more flexible approach than in 2022.

Read more »

EU Approves €90 Billion Loan for Ukraine After Resolving Dispute with HungaryThe European Union has approved a €90 billion loan for Ukraine following a resolution to a months-long dispute with Hungary over the Druzhba oil pipeline. The agreement unlocks vital financial aid for Kyiv and paves the way for a new round of sanctions against Russia.

Read more »