Eighteen fintech associations from Europe and ASEAN signed a Founding Memorandum to create a unified investment gateway, aiming to streamline cross-border capital flows and reduce regulatory friction by 2027.

The European Digital Finance Association ( EDFA) and eighteen fintech associations from twelve countries across Europe and ASEAN officially launched the EU-ASEAN Investment Gateway by signing a shared Founding Memorandum on 11 November 2026. The signing ceremony took place at the Finweek Kuala Lumpur 2026 summit, held at the PARKROYAL COLLECTION Kuala Lumpur, marking a pivotal shift in how financial institutions from both regions approach cross-border market entry. This initiative replaces fragmented, country-by-country negotiations with a single, cohesive framework designed to support members as they expand into each other's markets, effectively turning diplomatic rhetoric into a tangible operational agenda for 2027.

Unified Framework for Cross-Border Expansion

The core mechanism of the EU-ASEAN Investment Gateway, created by Finweek and Fintech Valley Europe, is to provide a shared text that serves as a door for joint projects, companies, and capital rather than merely a symbolic document. Davy Čajko, CEO and Founder of Finweek and President of the Fintech & Insurtech Association of Slovakia (FINAS), emphasized the practical necessity of this approach, noting that no entity has the time to negotiate individually with twelve countries. The summit convened more than 150 participants from 19 nations, including regulators, ambassadors, bankers, and founders, to operationalize this digital diplomacy. By consolidating efforts, the Gateway allows associations to support their members with credible players, regulatory clarity, and investor access, addressing the need for a soft landing that typically takes a year or longer to achieve.

Also read ASEAN Expands Haze Fight Beyond Singapore-Indonesia Cooperation

Stakeholder Perspectives on Market Needs

Speakers at the summit highlighted four critical reasons why a bridge between Europe and ASEAN is urgently needed, focusing on significant disparities in investment patterns and regulatory structures. Farah Jaafar, Global Advisor at Straits Investment Bank, pointed out that only about 16 percent of investment in ASEAN originates from within the region, a stark contrast to the 60 percent figure observed in Europe. She noted that the EU, as a collective group, still has substantial work to do to compete with other international investors in the ASEAN space. Kati Ferry, CEO of EUROCHAM Malaysia, added context to these figures by noting that EU-Malaysia free trade talks aim to conclude in 2027, while ASEAN's digital economy is projected to reach up to US$2t by 2030 under the ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement (DEFA). Business leaders stressed that rules should be shaped collaboratively rather than handed down, ensuring that market realities inform policy.

Regulatory Clarity and Digital Sovereignty

The Founding Circle, a panel of association leaders moderated by Cristina Amor Maclang of the International Digital Economies Association (IDEA), focused on the specific friction points that hinder seamless cross-border transactions. Vikra Ijas, Vice Chairman of Indonesia's AFSI, cited a concrete example of this friction: insurers and pension funds demand sukuk, yet a tokenised sukuk regulated in one country is not yet recognized across borders. Sam Majid, former CEO of Malaysia's National AI Office, reminded the audience that robust safeguards, like brakes on a fast car, are essential for sustainable growth. YBhg. Dato' Ts. Dr. Haji Amirudin Abdul Wahab, Special Advisor to HH The Crown Prince of Selangor, described digital sovereignty as a capability for engagement rather than isolation. Alessandra Guion, Chair of the Board of EDFA, urged signatories to treat ASEAN as a strategic partner, sharing market intelligence and maintaining a joint calendar to foster deeper integration.

Advertisement

Payment Friction and Infrastructure Gaps

Despite the high-level diplomatic efforts, significant infrastructural gaps remain, particularly in payment settlement and compliance checks. Harpreet Singh Maan, President of the ACCESS Blockchain Association Malaysia, observed that the money itself is not the slow part of transactions; rather, the administrative and banking layers are. He explained that a payment from Europe to a Malaysian supplier often hops between correspondent banks, waits for foreign exchange, and repeats compliance checks at every step, preventing instant settlement. While Malaysia has demonstrated real value domestically through initiatives like Khazanah's tokenised sukuk and Maybank's tokenised deposits, the next critical step is making these mechanisms work effectively across borders. This highlights the urgent need for the Gateway to address the technical and regulatory interoperability that currently bottlenecks capital flow.

Next Steps and Future Regulatory Alignment

The initiative builds on existing regulatory advancements in Europe, such as the Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation, which moved the EU from fragmented national rules to a single framework with EU-wide passporting. Martin Peter, Director of the Banking Department at the Ministry of Finance of the Slovak Republic, noted that the DLT Pilot Regime, currently under review to help tokenised markets scale, gives ASEAN innovators a clear entry point into Europe. Conversely, European firms can gain valuable experience to share across the corridor. With the International Digital Economies Association (IDEA) connecting the summit with speakers from across ASEAN, the next phase involves concrete steps to align these frameworks. The goal is to ensure that by 2027, the gaps identified in Kuala Lumpur are resolved through a working agenda that facilitates the free flow of capital and innovation between the two major economic blocs.