EU Rejects Neutral Mediation Role in Ukraine-Russia Peace Talks, Focuses on Red Lines and Sanctions

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas declared that Europe will not act as a neutral mediator between Ukraine and Russia, emphasizing alignment with Ukraine and security interests. Amid stalled US efforts, EU ministers debated conditions for any future talks, with Kallas warning that naming a special envoy is a Russian trap. The bloc is prioritizing the establishment of tough preconditions-including a Russian cease-fire and non-recognition of annexed territories-while preparing a new sanctions package.

The European Union's foreign ministers gathered in Limassol, Cyprus, to deliberate on the bloc's potential involvement in future peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, as US-led initiatives to end the conflict have stalled.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas addressed the media following the informal meeting, emphatically stating that Europe will not serve as a neutral mediator because it stands with Ukraine and is defending its own fundamental security interests. She characterized speculation about appointing a European envoy-a notion amplified by Russian President Vladimir Putin's suggestion of former German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder-as a Russian trap designed to distract from establishing clear conditions for talks.

Instead, Kallas advocated for defining robust red lines, including a requirement for Russia to halt hostilities before negotiations commence, restrictions on its military capabilities, and non-recognition of territorial gains through force. Ministers from Austria, Finland, and Luxembourg floated potential candidates such as Beate Meinl-Reisinger, President Alexander Stubb, and Jean-Claude Juncker, but Kallas insisted the priority must be consolidating demands and intensifying pressure via sanctions.

Lithuania's foreign minister echoed this stance, underscoring that the focus should remain on bolstering support for Ukraine and increasing economic pressure on Moscow. The EU is preparing a new sanctions package-the 21st since the 2022 invasion-while assessing Russia's apparent weakening due to economic strain, mounting casualties, and Ukraine's long-range drone attacks





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