EU Rejects US Plan for European Security Architecture with Russia

European Union leaders firmly reject US proposals to redesign continental security arrangements ahead of Abu Dhabi talks, insisting on direct EU participation and denying Russia veto power.

European Union officials issued a stern rebuke on November 6 regarding United States proposals to fundamentally restructure continental security arrangements with Russia. Senior diplomats from the EU, Poland, and Ukraine warned against any agreement that excludes their direct involvement or grants Moscow a veto over European defense policies.

European Leaders Reject Redesign Plans

Kaja Kallas, the European Union foreign policy chief, stated explicitly that the continent already possesses an established security architecture and that Russia violates existing treaties. She emphasized that NATO poses no threat to Moscow and insisted that any future peace deal requires the EU to be a central participant rather than a passive observer.

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Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski reinforced this stance by declaring that arranging Ukraine's future above European heads is impossible and unwise. He argued that independent European nations cannot allow external powers to dictate their sovereign security framework without full consultation.

Kushasser Push for Broader Deal

Jared Kushner, the US envoy and son-in-law of President Donald Trump, suggested that Washington is drafting a broader European security framework to support mediation in Abu Dhabi. He claimed the objective is to create practical arrangements addressing security concerns for all sides involved in the conflict.

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Trump predicted a massive deal involving Ukraine and all of Europe during remarks on November 5 that sparked anxiety among allies. His comments fueled fears of a potential diplomatic pivot toward the Kremlin and a marginalization of long-standing European defense commitments.

Moscow Demands NATO Withdrawal

Before launching the war in Ukraine in 2022, the Kremlin issued ultimatums to NATO demanding the withdrawal of troops from eastern Europe. Russian President Vladimir Putin has long sought to overhaul the post-Cold War security order to establish spheres of influence.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha insisted that Moscow cannot serve as a security guarantor for the continent. He stated clearly that European nations must focus on protecting themselves against Russian aggression rather than negotiating power divisions.

Upcoming Abu Dhabi Mediation Talks

US representatives recently met with NATO and EU officials in Brussels to discuss strategies ahead of the Abu Dhabi negotiations. Kushner pledged to consult closely with European partners during the talks and aims to move toward a multilateral format if progress occurs.

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An EU spokeswoman noted that significant work remains to achieve peace and affirmed the bloc's right to decide its own security matters independently. The outcome of these diplomatic efforts will determine whether Europe retains control over its future or yields to external pressures.