The European Union imposes asset freezes on four Haitian criminal groups for recruiting children and committing atrocities in Port-au-Prince.

The European Union officially designated four Haiti an criminal organizations for inclusion in its global human rights sanctions list on Monday, November 16, 2025. This decisive administrative action targets the 5 Segond, Gran Ravine, 400 Mawozo, and Krazé Baryè gangs for their systematic and severe violations against children.

Sanctioned Groups and Specific Violations

The European Union has identified these four specific entities as perpetrators of grave human rights abuses within Haiti. The named groups are accused of participating in killings, sexual violence, and the recruitment of minors as soldiers.

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These organizations are explicitly targeted under the EU Global Human Rights Sanctions regime, which aims to deter serious violations in armed conflict. The designated activities include the killing and maiming of children, sexual violence against minors, and the abduction of young people.

Additionally, the sanctioned gangs face accusations of attacking schools and health infrastructure, as well as denying humanitarian access to children in distress. The European Union maintains that these actions constitute a direct threat to international peace and security.

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Consequences for Gang Leadership and Networks

Entities placed on the EU sanctions list are subject to immediate asset freezes across all member states. This financial blockade prevents any funds, economic resources, or financial assets from being made available to the designated gangs.

The European Union also imposes strict travel bans on members and associates of these organizations. EU citizens and companies are legally prohibited from providing funds or economic resources to the sanctioned individuals or their network affiliates.

These measures are designed to isolate the criminal networks financially and restrict the movement of their leaders. The European Union utilizes these tools to prevent grave violations against children in armed conflict through targeted pressure.

Context of Rising Violence in Haiti

The United Nations reported an alarming increase in child recruitment into gangs in Haiti during February of this year. This surge in youth conscription has resulted in devastating consequences for children, their families, and Haitian society as a whole.

The United Nations Integrated Office in Haiti reported that violence across the country caused over 1,160 deaths between July and September 2026. The report highlighted multiple child fatalities during this three-month period of intense conflict.

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Currently, more than 1.3 million Haitians have been internally displaced due to this persistent gang violence. Families in Port-au-Prince are seeking refuge in locations such as the Ecole Nationale Argentine Bellegarde, which has been converted into a shelter.

Humanitarian Impact and Future Outlook

The situation in Haiti continues to deteriorate, with schools and hospitals frequently targeted by the sanctioned gangs. The disruption of essential services leaves millions of vulnerable citizens without adequate protection or basic needs.

The European Union sanctions aim to disrupt the operational capacity of these groups. By cutting off financial support and restricting travel, the EU hopes to reduce the resources available for recruiting children and committing atrocities.

The international community continues to monitor the situation closely, with the United Nations providing regular updates on the humanitarian crisis. The effectiveness of these sanctions will depend on global enforcement and cooperation among member states.