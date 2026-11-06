EU charges TikTok over harmful algorithmic 'rabbit hole' effects

EU regulators charged TikTok for breaching the Digital Services Act by failing to address the harmful rabbit hole effect of its recommender system, risking fines up to 6 per cent of global turnover.

EU tech regulators charged TikTok on Friday with breaching the bloc's online content rules, telling it to fix the so-called rabbit hole effect of its recommender system, which draws users into a constant stream of similar videos.

TikTok's Chinese owner ByteDance risks a fine next year of up to 6 per cent of its global annual turnover unless it can resolve the issue. The European Commission, which acts as the EU tech regulator, said it issued preliminary findings to TikTok after the company failed to implement proportionate, reasonable and effective mitigation measures to address the risks.

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EU Warns TikTok Over Mental Health Risks

It said endless and repeated exposure to content about sadness, isolation or body image can have a detrimental impact on users' mental health. The EU told TikTok on Nov 6 to change the harmful design of its personalised For You feed or risk large fines under the Digital Services Act.

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Brussels accused TikTok of violating the DSA over the harmful rabbit holes effect, which happens when users are fed related videos based on an algorithm, in some cases leading to more dangerous content. EU tech chief Henna Virkkunen said in a statement: Every time a user scrolls or likes a video on TikTok, the algorithm serves more of the same leading users down rabbit holes they cannot easily escape from.

Today's preliminary findings show again that TikTok needs to step up its efforts to protect users' well-being, including those of minors. The Commission said TikTok needs to change the design of its For You feed algorithm and should rely more on users' explicit preferences, increase the accessibility and usability of user controls and regularly test its algorithm, among other changes.

It also found that the app's not interested button may not be enough to change the content feed, and told TikTok to disable viewing time as an indicator to recommend content. The EU said TikTok's algorithm can trap users in rabbit holes and expose children to sadness, anxiety, body image harm and other risky content. The European Commission said the more a user interacts with a certain type of content, the more TikTok's For You feed algorithm recommends similar content.

This design can be harmful when such endless and repeated exposure involves, for example, content about sadness, isolation or body image. TikTok rejected the accusations. The Commission has made a series of statements that are fundamentally inaccurate and distort our platform's architecture and our commitment to user safety, the company said in a statement. We have a strong record of protecting our community while giving users direct and intuitive control over their content experience.

Previous Charges Against TikTok

EU regulators charged TikTok in February over what regulators said were the platform's addictive designs, inadequate efforts to protect children and making it difficult for researchers to request access public data. TikTok said at the time that those preliminary findings were categorically false and it would take steps to challenge them. A senior EU official said the February findings on TikTok focused on features like notifications, whereas the view on Nov 6 was about the algorithm itself.

TikTok is popular because of that algorithm, say observers, and the official admitted the EU was targeting its engagement-based business model. TikTok can now access the EU's files and defend itself against the accusations but if the EU regulator's views are confirmed, the commission can impose a fine of up to six percent of the company's total worldwide annual turnover.

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In its preliminary findings, the EU said TikTok did not adequately assess how its recommendation algorithm put users' wellbeing at risk. The EU worried that repeated exposure to certain content could lead to increased feelings of sadness or anxiety, body dissatisfaction, lower self-esteem, or worsening of existing eating disorders. The charges are under the EU's Digital Services Act which requires big online platforms to do more to tackle harmful and illegal content on their platforms.

The latest charges are part of a broader EU investigation into TikTok. The Commission is separately investigating so-called rabbit hole effects caused by Meta Platforms' Facebook and Instagram recommendation systems. The EU also told Meta in July to change the addictive design of Facebook and Instagram in investigations started under the DSA.

Global Scrutiny of Social Media

TikTok and Meta are subject to similar scrutiny around the world, especially in the United States where there have been claims lodged with the courts over the dangers the platforms pose to young people. TikTok in September avoided a trial after agreeing to pay Alabama at least US$100 million (S$128.13 million) and enact time limits and other restrictions for teen users.

Social media companies are under pressure to modify their algorithms amid growing concerns worldwide that their platforms are contributing to a mental health crisis among children, prompting some governments to impose or consider bans for underage users. The EU has ramped up its efforts to protect children, launching investigations into the world's most popular platforms under the DSA law - part of the bloc's legal armoury targeting digital giants.

Brussels plans to add to this by forcing social media companies to make platforms safe before children use them, as part of plans to ban children under 13 from social media, and permit only limited, supervised access until the age of 15. TikTok may defend itself, but the EU wants stronger design changes, more user control and safer platforms for children before use.