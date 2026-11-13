Euroleague to Vote on Six New Franchise Licenses by End of 2026

Euroleague board prepares to vote on six permanent franchises including Valencia and Paris, expanding the league to 24 teams amid NBA Europe threats.

Euroleague basketball is accelerating its structural transformation toward a permanent franchise model, with a decisive board vote on six new licenses expected before the close of 2026. This pivotal shift marks the beginning of a new era for European professional basketball, moving the competition away from its traditional invitation-based system to a closed, stable structure. The upcoming decision will determine which clubs secure long-term status in the top-tier continental tournament.

Six Clubs Selected for Permanent Franchise Status

Valencia Basket, Maxima Roma, Hapoel Tel Aviv, PAOK Thessaloniki, Dubai, and Paris are the six entities identified by Euroleague executives as recipients of permanent franchise licenses. These clubs emerged as the highest-ranked candidates following an extensive internal evaluation process conducted by the league governing body. The selection criteria prioritized three main factors: competitive strength, facility quality, and consistent high attendance figures at home games.

Also read Anthropic’s IPO is about six times oversubscribed, say sources

Although the final approval has not yet been granted, insiders close to Valencia Basket have expressed strong optimism regarding the club's candidacy. This confidence stems from positive indications received directly from within the Euroleague hierarchy. However, club officials remain cautious, acknowledging that no outcome is guaranteed until the official board vote is cast. The evaluation process is not considered fully definitive, as candidates still face additional scrutiny.

Competition Expands to 24 Teams in 2027

The transition to the franchise model is scheduled to take effect next year, fundamentally altering the composition of the Euroleague competition. The total number of participating teams will increase from 20 to 24 as the six new franchises join the existing field. To facilitate this expansion, the league intends to grant four temporary licenses for a three-year period. These provisional spots will allow other clubs to test their eligibility for the next phase of growth.

Advertisement

Further expansion is already on the horizon, with plans to increase the league size to 28 teams by the year 2030. The six franchises selected now are expected to compete in the 2027-28 Euroleague season, provided they pass the remaining due diligence assessments. The board vote is anticipated to occur within the next three to four weeks, setting the timeline for the new operational structure.

NBA Europe Venture Looms as Major Threat

The strategic move toward franchises is occurring against the backdrop of intense pressure from the National Basketball Association. The NBA is preparing to launch a competing venture in European basketball in 2027, creating a direct rivalry for the Euroleague. This external threat has likely accelerated the Euroleague board's decision to stabilize its top-tier clubs through permanent licensing deals. The league aims to create a more attractive, investment-friendly environment to retain elite talent and franchises.

Tensions between the two organizations remain high, as evidenced by a meeting held in Lake Como, Italy, on October 6. During that gathering, Euroleague shareholders explicitly rejected a proposal put forward by the NBA to unify their respective European competitions. Despite this rejection, conversations between the Euroleague and NBA about potential collaboration or coexistence continue, though sources indicate no significant breakthroughs have occurred recently.

Soccer Clubs Express Interest in Basketball Expansion

The prospect of joining the Euroleague franchise structure has attracted interest beyond traditional basketball circles. Executives told Reuters that several prominent soccer clubs competing in the Champions League have contacted the organization this week. These clubs are expressing a desire to create professional basketball teams and join the expanding competition.

Advertisement

Among the interested parties are major institutions based in Italy and Germany. This cross-sport interest highlights the growing commercial appeal of the Euroleague brand. The league is positioning itself as a premier destination for investors and sports franchises, leveraging its new structure to attract diverse ownership groups and broaden its market reach across the continent.

Executive Vision and Future Assessments

Euroleague executives have emphasized that the core aim of the franchise model is to ensure a high level of competitiveness and financial stability. By locking in top-performing clubs, the league seeks to guarantee quality facilities and engaged fan bases for every matchday. The upcoming vote will finalize the list of permanent members, but the selected clubs must still undergo rigorous due diligence processes.

These additional assessments will verify that each franchise meets the stringent operational and financial standards required for long-term participation. The goal is to create a self-sustaining ecosystem that can withstand competition from external entities like the NBA. The Euroleague board remains focused on executing this transition smoothly, ensuring that the league remains the premier destination for European basketball in the years to come.