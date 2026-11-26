Euroleague clubs vote on permanent franchises for six teams, expanding to 24 players, as NBA Europe venture threatens European basketball dominance and revenue streams.

Euroleague basketball clubs are preparing to cast decisive votes in mid-December regarding a transformative expansion plan that would restructure the competition into a franchise-based model. This significant strategic shift aims to grant permanent licenses to six specific clubs, thereby increasing the total number of participating teams from twenty to twenty-four. The proposed changes are set against a backdrop of intensifying competition from the National Basketball Association, which is launching its own Europe-focused venture.

Franchise Licenses And Expansion Mechanics

The board comprising thirteen Euroleague shareholders will convene in Barcelona to evaluate proposals that assign permanent franchise status to six distinct entities. These six clubs include Valencia Basket from Spain, Maxima Roma from Italy, Hapoel Tel Aviv from Israel, PAOK Thessaloniki from Greece, Dubai Basketball, and Paris Basketball. The transition to this new franchise system is scheduled to take effect next year, fundamentally altering the governance and participation structure of the premier European club competition.

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While the league will expand to twenty-four teams, the six clubs receiving permanent franchises do not all represent new spots in the competition. Valencia Basket, Hapoel Tel Aviv, Dubai Basketball, and Paris Basketball already hold places in the current twenty-team roster. This means the franchise licenses effectively secure the status of existing participants while adding two new entries, Maxima Roma and PAOK Thessaloniki, to the expanded field of teams competing for the continental title.

Competing Views And Stakeholder Positions

The drive toward a franchise model is largely viewed as a defensive maneuver by Euroleague organizers to protect their market position against external threats. The National Basketball Association is preparing to launch a rival NBA Europe venture, creating a direct challenge for European basketball clubs, sponsors, and broadcast revenue streams. This competitive pressure has accelerated internal discussions to stabilize the league and offer long-term security to its member clubs in a rapidly evolving global sports landscape.

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Not all clubs are satisfied with the franchise proposal, as several teams are seeking alternative paths to guaranteed participation. Italy's Virtus Bologna, Serbia's Partizan Belgrade, and Italy's Napoli Basket are among the clubs negotiating for three-year wildcard licenses. These wildcard licenses would ensure their presence in the competition without granting them the full shareholder status or permanent franchise rights that the six selected clubs are pursuing in the current proposal.

Impact On Markets And Future Consequences

If the shareholder vote in Barcelona approves the franchise expansion, it will mark one of the most significant overhauls of Europe's top club basketball competition in recent history. The decision will have immediate financial and structural consequences for all participating teams, influencing sponsorship deals, broadcast negotiations, and competitive balance. Clubs that secure permanent status will gain greater stability and influence, while those relying on wildcards face uncertainty beyond the three-year window.

The outcome of this vote will also define the strategic direction of European basketball in relation to FIBA and the NBA. The world basketball governing body FIBA is involved in discussions regarding the NBA Europe venture, adding another layer of complexity to the governance of the sport. The Euroleague's move to secure its future through a franchise model is a direct response to these external pressures, aiming to create a more robust and commercially viable product for fans and investors alike.